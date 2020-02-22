Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UCONN (23-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adebayo 3 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Camara 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Irwin 13 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Bent 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Dangerfield 40 4-11 3-4 0-2 1 2 14
Nelson-Ododa 25 4-6 0-1 1-7 5 2 8
Walker 37 6-14 4-4 2-11 6 4 20
Griffin 11 0-2 2-2 1-2 1 1 2
Makurat 29 6-8 1-1 0-5 2 4 17
Williams 38 1-6 0-0 0-0 2 3 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-51 10-12 5-33 19 16 66

Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Walker 4-6, Makurat 4-6, Dangerfield 3-7, Williams 1-5, Irwin 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson-Ododa 1, Griffin 1, Makurat 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Nelson-Ododa 5, Dangerfield 3, Makurat 3, 3, Walker 2, Adebayo 1, Griffin 1)

Steals: 6 (Walker 3, Bent 1, Dangerfield 1, Makurat 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
UCF (16-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kaba 39 7-14 0-0 3-12 0 4 14
Smith 30 3-9 1-2 0-4 2 3 7
Gayle 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Sanders 29 1-6 0-0 1-4 1 1 2
Wright 36 6-16 0-0 2-4 2 0 12
Thomas 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Walker 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Battles 27 1-3 5-10 2-4 0 2 7
Martin 22 4-9 2-2 0-2 3 1 11
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-57 8-14 10-35 8 13 53

Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Martin 1-3, Wright 0-2, Battles 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kaba 3)

Turnovers: 13 (Wright 3, Kaba 2, Gayle 2, Battles 2, Martin 2, Sanders 1, 1)

Steals: 9 (Sanders 3, Kaba 2, Wright 2, Battles 1, Martin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

UCF 4 14 20 15 53
UConn 16 12 24 14 66

A_10,167

Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Mark Resch, Bryan Brunette