https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-3-Stanford-61-No-8-Oregon-St-58-14988367.php
No. 3 Stanford 61, No. 8 Oregon St. 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD (16-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fingall
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|1
|5
|Hull
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|3
|Hull
|38
|6-19
|0-0
|3-9
|3
|1
|14
|Jones
|22
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|8
|Williams
|40
|6-13
|3-4
|0-1
|5
|1
|17
|Jerome
|4
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Prechtel
|30
|4-12
|0-2
|5-10
|1
|1
|10
|Jump
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Wilson
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-65
|5-8
|14-39
|11
|11
|61
Percentages: FG 36.923, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hull 2-7, Williams 2-3, Prechtel 2-4, Fingall 1-3, Hull 1-2, Jerome 0-1, Jump 0-1, Wilson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Prechtel 3, Fingall 1, Hull 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Prechtel 3, Fingall 2, Hull 1, Jones 1)
Steals: 8 (Jones 2, Williams 2, Fingall 1, Hull 1, Jerome 1, Prechtel 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST. (16-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|30
|1-9
|0-0
|3-12
|2
|0
|2
|Jones
|25
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|Goodman
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|3
|Pivec
|35
|4-12
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|4
|10
|Slocum
|34
|11-21
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|1
|26
|Morris
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Simmons
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Tudor
|27
|0-4
|6-8
|1-5
|0
|0
|6
|Washington
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|7-11
|13-41
|10
|9
|58
Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Slocum 3-7, Pivec 2-4, Goodman 1-3, Simmons 1-1, Brown 0-4, Tudor 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 1, Simmons 1, Tudor 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Pivec 4, Jones 2, Goodman 2, Tudor 2, Brown 1, Simmons 1, Washington 1)
Steals: 6 (Goodman 4, Brown 1, Pivec 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Stanford
|16
|18
|10
|17
|—
|61
|Oregon St.
|21
|15
|6
|16
|—
|58
A_8,667
Officials_Kenneth Nash, Cheryl Flores, Brenda Pantoja
View Comments