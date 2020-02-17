https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-3-Oregon-93-Southern-Cal-67-15061258.php
No. 3 Oregon 93, Southern Cal 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON (24-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boley
|32
|9-14
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|25
|Hebard
|36
|9-13
|4-5
|2-10
|0
|2
|22
|Sabally
|26
|6-11
|3-3
|2-10
|2
|4
|18
|Ionescu
|39
|5-9
|1-1
|3-7
|13
|0
|12
|Moore
|29
|2-8
|1-2
|1-3
|11
|0
|5
|Giomi
|8
|2-2
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Shelley
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Winterburn
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Yaeger
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-62
|10-12
|10-38
|27
|8
|93
Percentages: FG 56.452, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Boley 7-12, Sabally 3-6, Ionescu 1-4, Shelley 1-3, Winterburn 1-1, Moore 0-3, Yaeger 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sabally 1, Ionescu 1, Moore 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Sabally 4, Ionescu 4, Hebard 1, 1)
Steals: 4 (Hebard 2, Moore 2)
Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN CAL (13-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Overbeck
|29
|8-11
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|17
|Pili
|36
|6-16
|2-2
|2-4
|4
|2
|14
|Caldwell
|34
|1-5
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|Miura
|35
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Rogers
|37
|8-17
|2-2
|1-8
|2
|1
|21
|Jackson
|20
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Otto
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|7-7
|6-23
|11
|13
|67
Percentages: FG 44.262, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Rogers 3-6, Miura 2-6, Caldwell 1-4, Pili 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Rogers 1, Jackson 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Overbeck 3, Pili 1, Caldwell 1, Miura 1, Jackson 1, Otto 1, 1)
Steals: 5 (Pili 3, Miura 1, Rogers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oregon
|20
|23
|25
|25
|—
|93
|Southern Cal
|15
|17
|18
|17
|—
|67
A_2,123
Officials_Cheryl Flores, Alecia Murray, Michael Price
