No. 3 Oregon 93, California 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON (25-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boley
|26
|8-11
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|24
|Hebard
|29
|10-13
|0-1
|6-15
|0
|1
|20
|Sabally
|27
|5-15
|5-5
|2-4
|2
|1
|16
|Ionescu
|34
|7-9
|1-1
|3-11
|11
|1
|17
|Moore
|25
|3-7
|3-3
|0-2
|4
|3
|9
|Giomi
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Chavez
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Shelley
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|7
|Winterburn
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Yaeger
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-70
|9-10
|17-48
|23
|13
|93
Percentages: FG 51.429, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 12-24, .5 (Boley 8-9, Ionescu 2-2, Sabally 1-5, Shelley 1-3, Moore 0-1, Chavez 0-2, Winterburn 0-1, Yaeger 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Giomi 3, Hebard 2, Sabally 1, Moore 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Sabally 2, Ionescu 2, 2, Chavez 1, Winterburn 1)
Steals: 5 (Sabally 2, Boley 1, Hebard 1, Moore 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA (10-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Styles
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|West
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|Brown
|39
|10-25
|3-4
|1-6
|2
|0
|26
|Crocker
|35
|5-13
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|15
|McIntosh
|37
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|0
|Lutje Schipholt
|21
|3-9
|2-3
|3-4
|0
|3
|8
|Yue
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|4
|2
|Green
|26
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-67
|7-9
|15-32
|14
|10
|61
Percentages: FG 34.328, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Brown 3-4, Crocker 3-9, Green 2-5, McIntosh 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Lutje Schipholt 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Styles 2, McIntosh 2, Yue 2, West 1, Lutje Schipholt 1)
Steals: 1 (Lutje Schipholt 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oregon
|23
|24
|31
|15
|—
|93
|California
|19
|9
|14
|19
|—
|61
A_4,518
Officials_Cheryll Blue, Charles Gonzalez, Kyle Bacon
