Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OREGON (25-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boley 26 8-11 0-0 0-1 0 2 24
Hebard 29 10-13 0-1 6-15 0 1 20
Sabally 27 5-15 5-5 2-4 2 1 16
Ionescu 34 7-9 1-1 3-11 11 1 17
Moore 25 3-7 3-3 0-2 4 3 9
Giomi 11 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Chavez 13 0-4 0-0 1-3 0 2 0
Shelley 18 3-7 0-0 1-1 4 1 7
Winterburn 13 0-2 0-0 1-3 1 1 0
Yaeger 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 36-70 9-10 17-48 23 13 93

Percentages: FG 51.429, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .5 (Boley 8-9, Ionescu 2-2, Sabally 1-5, Shelley 1-3, Moore 0-1, Chavez 0-2, Winterburn 0-1, Yaeger 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Giomi 3, Hebard 2, Sabally 1, Moore 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Sabally 2, Ionescu 2, 2, Chavez 1, Winterburn 1)

Steals: 5 (Sabally 2, Boley 1, Hebard 1, Moore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA (10-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Styles 10 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 0 2
West 14 0-1 0-0 2-3 1 1 0
Brown 39 10-25 3-4 1-6 2 0 26
Crocker 35 5-13 2-2 0-2 3 1 15
McIntosh 37 0-3 0-0 0-1 4 0 0
Lutje Schipholt 21 3-9 2-3 3-4 0 3 8
Yue 18 1-4 0-0 5-9 0 4 2
Green 26 3-9 0-0 1-2 3 1 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-67 7-9 15-32 14 10 61

Percentages: FG 34.328, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Brown 3-4, Crocker 3-9, Green 2-5, McIntosh 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Lutje Schipholt 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Styles 2, McIntosh 2, Yue 2, West 1, Lutje Schipholt 1)

Steals: 1 (Lutje Schipholt 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oregon 23 24 31 15 93
California 19 9 14 19 61

A_4,518

Officials_Cheryll Blue, Charles Gonzalez, Kyle Bacon