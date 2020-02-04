https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-3-Oregon-74-No-4-UConn-56-15027705.php
No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 4 UConn 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON (20-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boley
|28
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|13
|Hebard
|36
|10-14
|2-3
|2-12
|1
|4
|22
|Sabally
|36
|6-17
|3-3
|5-10
|4
|2
|17
|Ionescu
|38
|4-12
|1-2
|1-9
|9
|0
|10
|Moore
|35
|5-8
|2-4
|2-2
|6
|3
|12
|Giomi
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez
|19
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Shelley
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Winterburn
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-63
|8-12
|12-40
|21
|11
|74
Percentages: FG 47.619, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Boley 3-5, Sabally 2-7, Ionescu 1-3, Moore 0-2, Chavez 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hebard 2, Sabally 1, Moore 1, Shelley 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Ionescu 4, Hebard 2, Moore 2, Boley 1, Shelley 1)
Steals: 8 (Ionescu 2, Moore 2, Chavez 2, Hebard 1, Sabally 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (19-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Irwin
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson-Ododa
|23
|4-5
|0-0
|1-6
|6
|3
|8
|Walker
|39
|3-16
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|2
|8
|Dangerfield
|39
|7-11
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|19
|Williams
|31
|2-9
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|5
|Adebayo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Camara
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bent
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Griffin
|22
|1-5
|1-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|3
|Makurat
|36
|5-9
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|0
|13
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|2-7
|9-32
|16
|11
|56
Percentages: FG 39.286, FT .286.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Dangerfield 4-6, Makurat 3-7, Walker 2-9, Williams 1-3, Bent 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson-Ododa 2)
Turnovers: 15 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Dangerfield 3, Griffin 3, Walker 2, Williams 1, Adebayo 1, Camara 1)
Steals: 7 (Griffin 3, Walker 2, Dangerfield 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oregon
|22
|22
|20
|10
|—
|74
|UConn
|12
|19
|18
|7
|—
|56
A_10,167
Officials_Joseph Vaszily, Denise Brooks, Dee Kantner
