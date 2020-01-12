FG FT Reb
OREGON (13-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boley 14 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Hebard 36 9-15 1-4 5-14 1 2 19
Sabally 36 4-10 9-10 4-7 0 3 18
Ionescu 39 5-12 7-7 1-10 10 2 17
Moore 23 2-3 1-2 0-1 3 2 5
Giomi 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Chavez 26 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Shelley 22 2-5 0-0 0-1 3 1 6
Winterburn 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-52 18-23 12-39 17 12 71

Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Shelley 2-4, Boley 1-3, Sabally 1-4, Chavez 1-2, Ionescu 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hebard 2)

Turnovers: 17 (Ionescu 6, Sabally 4, Hebard 2, Boley 1, Moore 1, Shelley 1)

Steals: 11 (Chavez 3, Shelley 3, Ionescu 2, Hebard 1, Sabally 1, Moore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
ARIZONA (13-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Reese 31 5-11 3-4 1-3 1 3 13
Thomas 39 2-7 2-2 0-1 2 2 7
Smith 8 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 3 2
Carter 28 3-7 0-0 0-2 5 2 7
McDonald 39 8-17 4-4 1-5 2 4 25
McBryde 30 2-6 0-0 0-2 1 3 4
Alonso 22 2-5 0-0 0-4 4 2 6
Manumaleuga 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mote 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-54 9-10 5-23 15 19 64

Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (McDonald 5-10, Alonso 2-5, Thomas 1-5, Carter 1-2, McBryde 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter 1)

Turnovers: 15 (McBryde 5, Reese 2, Alonso 2, Mote 2, Thomas 1, Carter 1, McDonald 1, Manumaleuga 1)

Steals: 8 (Reese 3, McDonald 2, Carter 1, McBryde 1, Mote 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oregon 18 17 18 18 71
Arizona 20 6 22 16 64

A_7,680

Officials_Melissa Barlow, Michael Price, Kenneth Nash