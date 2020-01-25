FG FT Reb
BAYLOR (17-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cox 30 7-15 3-3 3-8 3 1 17
Egbo 29 7-10 2-4 5-8 2 1 16
Cooper 38 6-11 0-0 0-3 8 1 15
Landrum 40 8-12 0-0 0-7 4 2 20
Richards 35 4-9 1-2 1-5 8 3 9
Bickle 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
DeGrate 9 2-5 3-4 1-2 0 2 7
Oliver 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Oliver 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Ursin 10 1-3 1-2 0-2 3 1 3
Totals 200 35-66 10-15 12-41 29 13 87

Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Landrum 4-7, Cooper 3-6)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Landrum 1, Richards 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Cox 5, Cooper 4, Landrum 4, Ursin 2, DeGrate 1)

Steals: 9 (Egbo 3, Cox 2, Richards 2, Ursin 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TEXAS TECH (13-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brewer 35 10-17 1-2 5-9 0 4 24
Gordon 40 5-11 4-5 1-5 2 3 18
Adams 29 3-12 0-0 1-6 2 2 7
Carr 40 6-16 2-2 1-2 7 0 16
Dillard 27 3-9 1-2 1-2 1 2 9
Goodson 24 0-0 1-2 2-7 5 1 1
Tucker 5 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
Totals 200 29-67 9-13 11-33 17 13 79

Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Gordon 4-10, Brewer 3-6, Carr 2-8, Dillard 2-6, Adams 1-9)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brewer 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Adams 6, Carr 4, Gordon 2, Brewer 1, Dillard 1, Tucker 1)

Steals: 8 (Carr 4, Brewer 1, Gordon 1, Adams 1, Goodson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas Tech 26 16 14 23 79
Baylor 27 22 25 13 87

A_7,098

Officials_Bryan Enterline, Gina Cross, Dee Kantner