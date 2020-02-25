Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BAYLOR (26-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cox 36 5-13 2-4 5-9 5 1 12
Smith 21 1-5 5-8 1-6 0 4 7
Cooper 37 6-12 1-2 0-1 4 1 17
Landrum 24 2-5 0-0 1-4 4 3 5
Richards 34 3-6 2-4 3-4 5 0 8
Bickle 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
DeGrate 3 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Egbo 19 4-6 1-2 1-5 0 3 9
Jordyn Oliver 3 1-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 2
Trinity Oliver 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Ursin 16 2-5 0-1 0-2 0 0 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-53 11-22 12-33 18 16 64

Percentages: FG 45.283, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Cooper 4-8, Landrum 1-2, Ursin 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cox 2, Landrum 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Cooper 4, Richards 3, Smith 2, Landrum 1, DeGrate 1, Egbo 1, Ursin 1, 1)

Steals: 6 (Cox 1, Cooper 1, Landrum 1, Richards 1, Egbo 1, Ursin 1)

Technical Fouls: 2 (DeGrate 1, Egbo 1)

FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (16-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Niblack 22 4-10 1-1 3-6 2 4 9
Norris 18 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 4 0
Martin 26 2-8 2-2 0-0 0 1 7
Rudd 13 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 2 0
Smith 30 2-14 0-0 0-1 1 1 5
Martinez 15 0-3 0-0 1-5 0 1 0
Ejiofor 22 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 5 0
Deans 24 1-6 3-5 1-2 2 0 5
Gondrezick 30 4-13 4-6 2-4 1 0 13
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 13-55 10-14 9-27 6 19 39

Percentages: FG 23.636, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Martin 1-3, Smith 1-7, Gondrezick 1-4, Martinez 0-2, Deans 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Niblack 3, Ejiofor 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Martin 3, Smith 3, Martinez 3, Ejiofor 2, Deans 2, Rudd 1, Gondrezick 1)

Steals: 3 (Niblack 1, Martin 1, Ejiofor 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)

Baylor 11 18 25 10 64
West Virginia 6 13 9 11 39

A_2,146

Officials_Tiffany Bird, Bryan Enterline, Brian Hall