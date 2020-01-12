FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (13-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Niblack 25 1-6 1-6 6-12 3 4 3
Ejiofor 21 2-4 1-2 0-5 0 3 5
Gondrezick 38 7-15 4-8 1-6 4 0 21
Martin 37 6-13 9-11 1-2 1 4 23
Smith 35 1-5 0-0 0-2 2 3 3
Martinez 13 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 1 2
Norris 19 3-4 1-2 1-3 0 3 7
Deans 6 1-3 2-3 0-1 1 1 4
McElroy 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Rudd 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-52 18-32 11-37 12 20 68

Percentages: FG 42.308, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .4 (Gondrezick 3-7, Martin 2-6, Smith 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Niblack 1, Norris 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Niblack 3, Ejiofor 3, Smith 3, Martinez 3, Norris 2, Gondrezick 1, Martin 1, Deans 1, Rudd 1)

Steals: 3 (Gondrezick 1, Martin 1, Martinez 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TEXAS (9-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmes 29 4-10 1-2 4-10 0 2 9
Collier 26 3-9 4-4 3-7 0 4 11
Sutton 36 6-12 5-6 0-4 4 4 18
Taylor 32 3-11 3-5 2-5 0 3 9
Underwood 24 0-2 0-0 2-5 1 3 0
Allen-Taylor 24 2-5 1-2 3-4 1 3 6
Higgs 15 3-8 2-5 1-5 2 1 8
Palmer 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Warren 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Totals 200 22-60 16-24 17-45 9 25 63

Percentages: FG 36.667, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .25 (Collier 1-4, Sutton 1-1, Allen-Taylor 1-2, Holmes 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Higgs 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Holmes 4, Taylor 4, Higgs 4, Collier 2, Sutton 2, Underwood 2)

Steals: 7 (Sutton 3, Taylor 2, Holmes 1, Higgs 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas 10 13 25 15 63
West Virginia 17 17 13 21 68

A_3,477

Officials_Metta Christensen, Brian Garland, Roy Gulbeyan