FG FT Reb
NORTHWESTERN (23-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scheid 36 3-10 0-0 0-3 2 1 9
Wolf 25 5-5 4-4 1-8 0 1 14
Burton 32 8-9 5-6 0-4 9 2 23
Pulliam 37 10-17 3-5 1-7 5 3 27
Wood 28 1-3 0-1 1-2 4 3 2
Shaw 15 2-4 0-0 3-4 0 2 4
Galernik 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 0 3
Hamilton 13 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Hartman 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sancataldo 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Satterwhite 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-51 12-16 6-29 24 13 82

Percentages: FG 58.824, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .5 (Pulliam 4-7, Scheid 3-8, Burton 2-3, Galernik 1-1, Sancataldo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wolf 4)

Turnovers: 11 (Burton 3, Pulliam 2, Hamilton 2, Hartman 2, Wolf 1, Wood 1)

Steals: 9 (Burton 5, Shaw 2, Pulliam 1, Wood 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
RUTGERS (18-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilles 22 1-5 0-0 1-2 4 1 2
Wallace 33 8-11 0-0 2-3 0 3 16
Guirantes 35 4-13 11-11 1-5 2 1 19
Mack 37 4-9 3-3 1-6 1 1 12
Sanders 35 2-8 0-0 0-2 6 2 4
Singleton 16 2-4 3-4 3-6 1 3 7
Davenport 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Broughton 9 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Migliore 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-54 17-18 9-26 14 15 65

Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Mack 1-2, Migliore 1-1, Gilles 0-2, Guirantes 0-3, Sanders 0-2, Broughton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Wallace 1, Guirantes 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Broughton 3, Guirantes 2, Sanders 2, Gilles 1, Wallace 1, Mack 1, Singleton 1)

Steals: 7 (Wallace 2, Mack 2, Gilles 1, Guirantes 1, Sanders 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Rutgers 14 8 15 28 65
Northwestern 16 21 27 18 82

A_1,142

Officials_Cameron Inouye, Brian Hall, Tina Napier