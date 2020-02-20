https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-18-Northwestern-82-Rutgers-65-15069465.php
No. 18 Northwestern 82, Rutgers 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN (23-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scheid
|36
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|9
|Wolf
|25
|5-5
|4-4
|1-8
|0
|1
|14
|Burton
|32
|8-9
|5-6
|0-4
|9
|2
|23
|Pulliam
|37
|10-17
|3-5
|1-7
|5
|3
|27
|Wood
|28
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|3
|2
|Shaw
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|4
|Galernik
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Hamilton
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Hartman
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sancataldo
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Satterwhite
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-51
|12-16
|6-29
|24
|13
|82
Percentages: FG 58.824, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .5 (Pulliam 4-7, Scheid 3-8, Burton 2-3, Galernik 1-1, Sancataldo 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wolf 4)
Turnovers: 11 (Burton 3, Pulliam 2, Hamilton 2, Hartman 2, Wolf 1, Wood 1)
Steals: 9 (Burton 5, Shaw 2, Pulliam 1, Wood 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS (18-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gilles
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|1
|2
|Wallace
|33
|8-11
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|16
|Guirantes
|35
|4-13
|11-11
|1-5
|2
|1
|19
|Mack
|37
|4-9
|3-3
|1-6
|1
|1
|12
|Sanders
|35
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|4
|Singleton
|16
|2-4
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|3
|7
|Davenport
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Broughton
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Migliore
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|17-18
|9-26
|14
|15
|65
Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Mack 1-2, Migliore 1-1, Gilles 0-2, Guirantes 0-3, Sanders 0-2, Broughton 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Wallace 1, Guirantes 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Broughton 3, Guirantes 2, Sanders 2, Gilles 1, Wallace 1, Mack 1, Singleton 1)
Steals: 7 (Wallace 2, Mack 2, Gilles 1, Guirantes 1, Sanders 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Rutgers
|14
|8
|15
|28
|—
|65
|Northwestern
|16
|21
|27
|18
|—
|82
A_1,142
Officials_Cameron Inouye, Brian Hall, Tina Napier
