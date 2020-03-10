Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SOUTH DAKOTA (30-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sjerven 27 6-13 3-3 5-8 0 3 15
Arens 38 3-9 2-4 0-4 2 2 10
Duffy 40 2-10 6-8 1-5 1 3 10
Lamb 39 3-10 4-4 2-4 3 2 11
McKeever 36 4-10 1-2 1-4 1 2 11
Frederick 15 2-7 1-2 3-5 1 3 6
Korngable 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-59 17-23 16-36 8 15 63

Percentages: FG 33.898, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Arens 2-6, McKeever 2-3, Lamb 1-5, Frederick 1-2, Duffy 0-3)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Duffy 5, Lamb 2, Frederick 2, McKeever 1)

Steals: 8 (Lamb 3, Sjerven 2, Arens 2, Frederick 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
S. DAKOTA ST. (23-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burckhard 26 3-7 0-0 0-2 2 4 7
Larson 34 7-13 1-2 2-4 3 1 16
Nelson 30 2-5 1-2 0-2 1 5 6
Cascio Jensen 38 4-7 1-2 0-8 5 4 13
Irwin 36 4-10 2-2 0-5 2 5 11
Ferrand 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bultsma 11 2-4 1-2 2-2 1 2 5
Stapleton 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Theuninck 21 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-47 6-10 5-27 15 23 58

Percentages: FG 46.809, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Cascio Jensen 4-6, Burckhard 1-1, Larson 1-4, Nelson 1-2, Irwin 1-3, Theuninck 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Irwin 2, Larson 1, Nelson 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Theuninck 3, Burckhard 2, Larson 2, Nelson 2, Irwin 2, Bultsma 2, Team 2, Cascio Jensen 1)

Steals: 7 (Larson 2, Irwin 2, Nelson 1, Cascio Jensen 1, Theuninck 1)

Technical Fouls: None

S. Dakota St. 15 17 15 11 58
South Dakota 16 11 18 18 63

A_7,833

Officials_Amy Bonner, Doug Knight, Missy Brooks