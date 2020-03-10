https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-17-South-Dakota-63-S-Dakota-St-58-15120772.php
No. 17 South Dakota 63, S. Dakota St. 58
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA (30-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sjerven
|27
|6-13
|3-3
|5-8
|0
|3
|15
|Arens
|38
|3-9
|2-4
|0-4
|2
|2
|10
|Duffy
|40
|2-10
|6-8
|1-5
|1
|3
|10
|Lamb
|39
|3-10
|4-4
|2-4
|3
|2
|11
|McKeever
|36
|4-10
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|11
|Frederick
|15
|2-7
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|3
|6
|Korngable
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-59
|17-23
|16-36
|8
|15
|63
Percentages: FG 33.898, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Arens 2-6, McKeever 2-3, Lamb 1-5, Frederick 1-2, Duffy 0-3)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Duffy 5, Lamb 2, Frederick 2, McKeever 1)
Steals: 8 (Lamb 3, Sjerven 2, Arens 2, Frederick 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST. (23-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burckhard
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|7
|Larson
|34
|7-13
|1-2
|2-4
|3
|1
|16
|Nelson
|30
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|6
|Cascio Jensen
|38
|4-7
|1-2
|0-8
|5
|4
|13
|Irwin
|36
|4-10
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|5
|11
|Ferrand
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bultsma
|11
|2-4
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|2
|5
|Stapleton
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Theuninck
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|6-10
|5-27
|15
|23
|58
Percentages: FG 46.809, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Cascio Jensen 4-6, Burckhard 1-1, Larson 1-4, Nelson 1-2, Irwin 1-3, Theuninck 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Irwin 2, Larson 1, Nelson 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Theuninck 3, Burckhard 2, Larson 2, Nelson 2, Irwin 2, Bultsma 2, Team 2, Cascio Jensen 1)
Steals: 7 (Larson 2, Irwin 2, Nelson 1, Cascio Jensen 1, Theuninck 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|S. Dakota St.
|15
|17
|15
|11
|—
|58
|South Dakota
|16
|11
|18
|18
|—
|63
A_7,833
Officials_Amy Bonner, Doug Knight, Missy Brooks
View Comments