No. 16 Gonzaga 68, Pacific 67
McDavid 4-11 0-0 8, Blakeslee 1-3 0-0 2, Higgins 6-7 6-11 20, Randhawa 4-10 2-2 13, Tillman 5-10 0-0 11, Millard 0-0 0-0 0, Whitehead 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kakala 2-2 2-2 6, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0, Kaiser 0-2 0-0 0, Newman 2-3 0-0 5, Tryggedsson 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 12-17 67
Wirth 1-4 1-2 3, Wirth 10-13 4-6 24, Campbell 5-12 2-4 15, Loera 3-7 3-4 11, Townsend 2-6 6-6 11, Kempton 0-5 0-2 0, Virjoghe 0-0 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-2 0-0 0, Truong 0-3 4-4 4, Truong 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 20-28 68
|Pacific
|22
|10
|18
|17
|—
|67
|Gonzaga
|20
|13
|20
|15
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Pacific 7-19 (Blakeslee 0-1, Higgins 2-2, Randhawa 3-6, Tillman 1-3, Cruz 0-1, Newman 1-2, Tryggedsson 0-4), Gonzaga 6-21 (Campbell 3-8, Loera 2-4, Townsend 1-3, Forsyth 0-2, Truong 0-3, Truong 0-1). Assists_Pacific 13 (Higgins 6), Gonzaga 18 (Loera 6). Fouled Out_Gonzaga Wirth, Townsend. Rebounds_Pacific 31 (Higgins 2-7), Gonzaga 38 (Wirth 6-10). Total Fouls_Pacific 21, Gonzaga 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,631.