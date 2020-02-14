Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (24-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jenn Wirth 25 2-8 4-4 2-7 4 1 8
LeeAnne Wirth 23 4-7 2-6 1-2 2 0 10
Loera 26 0-3 0-0 0-2 3 2 0
Townsend 27 4-10 0-0 2-3 3 0 8
Kayleigh Truong 25 2-6 0-0 1-4 1 4 5
Barfield 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kempton 20 3-3 4-6 5-6 1 3 10
Virjoghe 12 2-4 1-1 2-4 0 1 5
Forsyth 22 3-5 0-0 0-3 0 1 8
Kaylynne Truong 18 1-4 0-0 1-5 2 0 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-51 11-17 14-38 16 12 56

Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Forsyth 2-3, Truong 1-2, Wirth 0-1, Loera 0-1, Townsend 0-3, Barfield 0-1, Truong 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wirth 1, Wirth 1, Forsyth 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Kempton 4, Wirth 2, Loera 2, Townsend 2, Virjoghe 2, Wirth 1, Truong 1, Truong 1)

Steals: 9 (Forsyth 3, Townsend 2, Wirth 1, Wirth 1, Truong 1, Truong 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SAN FRANCISCO (9-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rathbun 30 1-4 0-0 3-6 2 3 2
Vigil 25 4-9 2-2 2-7 0 2 10
Williams 33 4-11 2-2 1-2 0 3 10
Hoskova 34 3-12 2-3 2-3 1 1 8
Vaalavirta 34 1-5 0-0 0-5 1 3 2
Balogun 22 0-6 1-2 0-2 3 4 1
Galic 21 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Sharifi 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-49 7-9 10-28 7 17 38

Percentages: FG 3.612, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Sharifi 1-1, Rathbun 0-1, Williams 0-2, Hoskova 0-4, Vaalavirta 0-2, Balogun 0-3)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 17 (Vigil 4, Vaalavirta 3, Rathbun 2, Williams 2, Hoskova 2, 2, Balogun 1, Galic 1)

Steals: 7 (Vigil 2, Hoskova 2, Balogun 2, Vaalavirta 1)

Technical Fouls: None

San Francisco 6 10 9 13 38
Gonzaga 11 14 16 15 56

A_6,000

Officials_Paul Patterson, Teresa Turner, Cheryl Flores