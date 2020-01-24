https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-14-Florida-St-70-Wake-Forest-65-15000167.php
No. 14 Florida St. 70, Wake Forest 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (16-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillespie
|32
|5-12
|3-3
|2-8
|3
|2
|14
|Ekhomu
|35
|5-13
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|14
|Jones
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|2
|Weber
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|0
|9
|Woolfolk
|36
|4-14
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|8
|Clarkson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Myers
|18
|4-8
|0-0
|5-10
|1
|4
|8
|Baldwin
|16
|3-5
|6-8
|2-5
|0
|2
|12
|Puisis
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-67
|9-11
|16-43
|13
|17
|70
Percentages: FG 4.299, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Ekhomu 4-7, Gillespie 1-3, Weber 1-2, Puisis 1-3, Woolfolk 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Baldwin 2, Woolfolk 1, Clarkson 1, Myers 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Weber 4, Woolfolk 3, Baldwin 2, Ekhomu 1, Myers 1)
Steals: 6 (Gillespie 2, Ekhomu 2, Jones 1, Woolfolk 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (11-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morra
|34
|5-9
|2-3
|4-5
|0
|3
|12
|Raca
|36
|10-23
|6-7
|1-7
|4
|1
|27
|Conti
|37
|4-11
|2-2
|2-2
|7
|1
|10
|Scruggs
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|4
|Sharp
|36
|2-6
|3-4
|2-12
|0
|3
|8
|Branch
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Udoh
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hahne
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Hoard
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-65
|13-16
|14-40
|14
|11
|65
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Raca 1-6, Sharp 1-3, Conti 0-1, Scruggs 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Sharp 1, Udoh 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Sharp 3, Conti 2, Scruggs 2, Raca 1, Harrison 1)
Steals: 7 (Conti 2, Sharp 2, Raca 1, Scruggs 1, Hoard 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Florida St.
|20
|15
|17
|18
|—
|70
|Wake Forest
|12
|7
|25
|21
|—
|65
A_688
Officials_Bobby Ray, Bob Enterline, Jennifer Rezac
