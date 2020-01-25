FG FT Reb
UCLA (17-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miller 19 2-5 0-0 4-5 0 4 4
Onyenwere 31 13-26 5-7 4-9 2 4 31
Corsaro 20 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Dean 41 4-16 6-8 1-2 9 3 14
Osborne 38 2-10 1-4 8-12 4 3 5
Chou 33 7-14 0-0 3-4 1 3 18
Horvat 29 4-4 4-8 3-5 0 3 12
Jefferson 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Owens 3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Owens 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 32-81 17-29 28-46 19 22 85

Percentages: FG 39.506, FT .586.

3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Chou 4-9, Onyenwere 0-3, Corsaro 0-2, Dean 0-7, Osborne 0-5, Jefferson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Corsaro 2, Osborne 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Onyenwere 2, Dean 2, Horvat 2, Miller 1, Corsaro 1, Osborne 1, Owens 1)

Steals: 11 (Osborne 5, Chou 3, Onyenwere 2, Dean 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON (10-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Henson 23 3-3 4-5 0-5 2 4 10
Rees 11 1-4 3-4 2-2 0 1 5
Melgoza 37 5-10 4-5 2-7 3 3 14
Peterson 36 5-12 0-0 1-1 3 4 13
Pleskevich 24 4-6 0-0 1-3 2 1 10
Rooks 13 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Van Dyke 21 2-3 0-0 1-3 3 4 4
Bamberger 11 2-4 0-0 0-4 0 0 5
Miller 25 2-5 3-4 1-6 4 2 8
Griggsby 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Watkins 18 3-6 1-2 2-2 0 2 8
Totals 225 28-58 15-20 13-39 17 24 80

Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Peterson 3-6, Pleskevich 2-3, Rooks 1-2, Bamberger 1-2, Miller 1-3, Watkins 1-3, Rees 0-2, Griggsby 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Melgoza 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Henson 7, Melgoza 5, Peterson 3, Miller 2, Watkins 2, Pleskevich 1, Rooks 1, Bamberger 1)

Steals: 6 (Miller 3, Melgoza 1, Peterson 1, Pleskevich 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Washington 22 13 12 23 10 80
UCLA 11 14 26 19 15 85

A_2,412

Officials_InFini Robinson, Tyler Trimble, Kyle Bacon