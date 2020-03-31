https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-15168576.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|69
|32
|63
|95
|36
|20
|7
|0
|4
|209
|.153
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|57
|41
|34
|75
|9
|14
|15
|3
|6
|208
|.197
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|70
|18
|41
|59
|21
|48
|3
|0
|3
|154
|.117
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|68
|15
|38
|53
|12
|47
|3
|0
|3
|149
|.101
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|68
|16
|30
|46
|2
|24
|4
|0
|1
|148
|.108
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|63
|24
|21
|45
|13
|58
|9
|0
|5
|156
|.154
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|70
|8
|34
|42
|22
|32
|1
|0
|4
|125
|.064
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|69
|12
|17
|29
|16
|20
|0
|2
|1
|84
|.143
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|70
|7
|20
|27
|-12
|61
|4
|0
|1
|168
|.042
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|60
|14
|9
|23
|-7
|10
|1
|0
|2
|114
|.123
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|66
|10
|13
|23
|-26
|14
|2
|0
|3
|109
|.092
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|60
|8
|15
|23
|-6
|41
|0
|0
|1
|124
|.065
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|70
|9
|10
|19
|-11
|28
|1
|0
|2
|64
|.141
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|59
|6
|12
|18
|-14
|111
|2
|1
|0
|86
|.070
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|60
|1
|13
|14
|16
|47
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.021
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|52
|2
|9
|11
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.043
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|53
|5
|4
|9
|-2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|40
|.125
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|62
|3
|5
|8
|-12
|71
|0
|1
|0
|45
|.067
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|33
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|20
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|12
|Julien Gauthier
|12
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|233
|401
|634
|43
|781
|52
|8
|36
|2175
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|220
|359
|579
|-74
|717
|52
|6
|31
|2381
|.092
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|34
|1891
|3.04
|17
|14
|2
|2
|96
|1063
|0.91
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|30
|1596
|3.16
|10
|12
|3
|1
|84
|883
|0.905
|0
|0
|2
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|12
|691
|2.51
|10
|2
|0
|0
|29
|424
|0.932
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4225
|2.99
|37
|28
|5
|3
|209
|2370
|.908
|233
|401
|781
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4225
|3.16
|33
|31
|6
|0
|221
|2163
|.893
|220
|359
|717
