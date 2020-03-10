https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-15119590.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|67
|32
|61
|93
|34
|18
|7
|0
|4
|202
|.158
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|55
|39
|33
|72
|5
|14
|15
|3
|6
|198
|.197
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|68
|18
|41
|59
|19
|48
|3
|0
|3
|150
|.120
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|66
|15
|38
|53
|10
|47
|3
|0
|3
|145
|.103
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|63
|24
|21
|45
|13
|58
|9
|0
|5
|156
|.154
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|66
|15
|29
|44
|-1
|24
|4
|0
|1
|142
|.106
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|68
|7
|31
|38
|19
|30
|1
|0
|4
|124
|.056
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|67
|12
|16
|28
|14
|20
|0
|2
|1
|81
|.148
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|68
|7
|20
|27
|-12
|59
|4
|0
|1
|165
|.042
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|59
|14
|9
|23
|-7
|10
|1
|0
|2
|114
|.123
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|60
|8
|15
|23
|-6
|41
|0
|0
|1
|124
|.065
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|64
|8
|13
|21
|-27
|14
|2
|0
|2
|103
|.078
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|68
|9
|9
|18
|-11
|28
|1
|0
|2
|64
|.141
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|57
|6
|11
|17
|-14
|109
|2
|1
|0
|83
|.072
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|58
|1
|13
|14
|14
|43
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.023
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|50
|2
|9
|11
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.045
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|51
|5
|4
|9
|-2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|40
|.125
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|60
|3
|5
|8
|-12
|60
|0
|1
|0
|43
|.070
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|33
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|18
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|F
|12
|Julien Gauthier
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|227
|390
|617
|20
|754
|52
|8
|35
|2116
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|215
|349
|564
|-52
|694
|49
|6
|30
|2320
|.093
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|33
|1830
|3.05
|17
|14
|1
|2
|93
|1035
|0.91
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|30
|1596
|3.16
|10
|12
|3
|1
|84
|883
|0.905
|0
|0
|2
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|11
|631
|2.56
|9
|2
|0
|0
|27
|391
|0.931
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4102
|3.0
|36
|28
|4
|3
|204
|2309
|.907
|227
|390
|754
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4102
|3.16
|32
|30
|6
|0
|215
|2104
|.893
|215
|349
|694
