THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 67 32 61 93 34 18 7 0 4 202 .158
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 55 39 33 72 5 14 15 3 6 198 .197
F 16 Ryan Strome 68 18 41 59 19 48 3 0 3 150 .120
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 66 15 38 53 10 47 3 0 3 145 .103
F 20 Chris Kreider 63 24 21 45 13 58 9 0 5 156 .154
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 66 15 29 44 -1 24 4 0 1 142 .106
D 23 Adam Fox 68 7 31 38 19 30 1 0 4 124 .056
F 17 Jesper Fast 67 12 16 28 14 20 0 2 1 81 .148
D 8 Jacob Trouba 68 7 20 27 -12 59 4 0 1 165 .042
F 72 Filip Chytil 59 14 9 23 -7 10 1 0 2 114 .123
D 76 Brady Skjei 60 8 15 23 -6 41 0 0 1 124 .065
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 64 8 13 21 -27 14 2 0 2 103 .078
F 21 Brett Howden 68 9 9 18 -11 28 1 0 2 64 .141
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 57 6 11 17 -14 109 2 1 0 83 .072
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 58 1 13 14 14 43 0 0 0 44 .023
D 18 Marc Staal 50 2 9 11 3 16 0 0 0 44 .045
F 14 Greg McKegg 51 5 4 9 -2 17 0 1 0 40 .125
D 42 Brendan Smith 60 3 5 8 -12 60 0 1 0 43 .070
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 33 Phillip Di Giuseppe 18 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 32 .031
F 12 Julien Gauthier 10 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 .000
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 68 227 390 617 20 754 52 8 35 2116 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 215 349 564 -52 694 49 6 30 2320 .093

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Alexandar Georgiev 33 1830 3.05 17 14 1 2 93 1035 0.91 0 1 0
30 Henrik Lundqvist 30 1596 3.16 10 12 3 1 84 883 0.905 0 0 2
31 Igor Shesterkin 11 631 2.56 9 2 0 0 27 391 0.931 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 68 4102 3.0 36 28 4 3 204 2309 .907 227 390 754
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 4102 3.16 32 30 6 0 215 2104 .893 215 349 694