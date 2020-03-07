Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 66 32 61 93 35 18 7 0 4 200 .160
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 54 38 33 71 6 14 15 3 6 196 .194
F 16 Ryan Strome 67 18 41 59 20 48 3 0 3 147 .122
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 65 14 38 52 10 47 3 0 3 143 .098
F 20 Chris Kreider 63 24 21 45 13 58 9 0 5 156 .154
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 65 15 27 42 -2 24 4 0 1 138 .109
D 23 Adam Fox 67 7 29 36 20 28 1 0 4 123 .057
F 17 Jesper Fast 66 12 16 28 14 20 0 2 1 81 .148
D 8 Jacob Trouba 67 7 20 27 -12 59 4 0 1 162 .043
D 76 Brady Skjei 60 8 15 23 -6 41 0 0 1 124 .065
F 72 Filip Chytil 58 13 9 22 -5 10 1 0 2 113 .115
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 63 8 13 21 -26 14 2 0 2 103 .078
F 21 Brett Howden 67 9 8 17 -10 28 1 0 2 63 .143
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 56 6 11 17 -14 109 2 1 0 78 .077
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 57 1 13 14 14 43 0 0 0 42 .024
D 18 Marc Staal 49 2 9 11 3 16 0 0 0 44 .045
F 14 Greg McKegg 50 4 3 7 -4 17 0 1 0 39 .103
D 42 Brendan Smith 59 3 4 7 -12 60 0 1 0 41 .073
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 33 Phillip Di Giuseppe 17 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 28 .036
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 12 Julien Gauthier 9 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 67 223 382 605 26 752 52 8 35 2081 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 209 341 550 -57 688 48 6 29 2291 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Alexandar Georgiev 33 1830 3.05 17 14 1 2 93 1035 0.91 0 1 0
30 Henrik Lundqvist 29 1579 3.19 10 12 3 1 84 878 0.904 0 0 2
31 Igor Shesterkin 10 592 2.23 9 1 0 0 22 368 0.94 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 67 4042 2.97 36 27 4 3 199 2281 .909 223 382 752
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 4042 3.15 31 30 6 0 211 2069 .893 209 341 688