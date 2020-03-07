https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-15113264.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|66
|32
|61
|93
|35
|18
|7
|0
|4
|200
|.160
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|54
|38
|33
|71
|6
|14
|15
|3
|6
|196
|.194
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|67
|18
|41
|59
|20
|48
|3
|0
|3
|147
|.122
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|65
|14
|38
|52
|10
|47
|3
|0
|3
|143
|.098
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|63
|24
|21
|45
|13
|58
|9
|0
|5
|156
|.154
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|65
|15
|27
|42
|-2
|24
|4
|0
|1
|138
|.109
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|67
|7
|29
|36
|20
|28
|1
|0
|4
|123
|.057
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|66
|12
|16
|28
|14
|20
|0
|2
|1
|81
|.148
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|67
|7
|20
|27
|-12
|59
|4
|0
|1
|162
|.043
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|60
|8
|15
|23
|-6
|41
|0
|0
|1
|124
|.065
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|58
|13
|9
|22
|-5
|10
|1
|0
|2
|113
|.115
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|63
|8
|13
|21
|-26
|14
|2
|0
|2
|103
|.078
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|67
|9
|8
|17
|-10
|28
|1
|0
|2
|63
|.143
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|56
|6
|11
|17
|-14
|109
|2
|1
|0
|78
|.077
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|57
|1
|13
|14
|14
|43
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|49
|2
|9
|11
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.045
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|50
|4
|3
|7
|-4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|39
|.103
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|59
|3
|4
|7
|-12
|60
|0
|1
|0
|41
|.073
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|33
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|17
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|12
|Julien Gauthier
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|223
|382
|605
|26
|752
|52
|8
|35
|2081
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|209
|341
|550
|-57
|688
|48
|6
|29
|2291
|.091
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|33
|1830
|3.05
|17
|14
|1
|2
|93
|1035
|0.91
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|29
|1579
|3.19
|10
|12
|3
|1
|84
|878
|0.904
|0
|0
|2
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|10
|592
|2.23
|9
|1
|0
|0
|22
|368
|0.94
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4042
|2.97
|36
|27
|4
|3
|199
|2281
|.909
|223
|382
|752
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4042
|3.15
|31
|30
|6
|0
|211
|2069
|.893
|209
|341
|688
