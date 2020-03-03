https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-15101480.php
New York Rangers Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|64
|32
|58
|90
|34
|18
|7
|0
|4
|196
|.163
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|52
|32
|33
|65
|7
|14
|12
|3
|5
|185
|.173
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|65
|18
|40
|58
|21
|46
|3
|0
|3
|141
|.128
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|63
|13
|36
|49
|12
|47
|3
|0
|3
|133
|.098
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|63
|24
|21
|45
|13
|58
|9
|0
|5
|156
|.154
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|15
|24
|39
|-2
|22
|4
|0
|1
|133
|.113
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|65
|7
|28
|35
|20
|28
|1
|0
|4
|120
|.058
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|64
|12
|16
|28
|15
|20
|0
|2
|1
|79
|.152
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|65
|7
|20
|27
|-11
|59
|4
|0
|1
|160
|.044
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|60
|8
|15
|23
|-6
|41
|0
|0
|1
|124
|.065
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|56
|13
|9
|22
|-3
|10
|1
|0
|2
|110
|.118
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|61
|8
|12
|20
|-23
|14
|2
|0
|2
|100
|.080
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|65
|9
|8
|17
|-9
|26
|1
|0
|2
|62
|.145
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|54
|6
|10
|16
|-13
|107
|2
|1
|0
|76
|.079
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|55
|1
|13
|14
|14
|43
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.026
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|47
|2
|8
|10
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|48
|4
|3
|7
|-4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|37
|.108
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|57
|3
|4
|7
|-12
|60
|0
|1
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|33
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|15
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|12
|Julien Gauthier
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|216
|369
|585
|42
|744
|49
|8
|34
|2016
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|201
|327
|528
|-74
|668
|47
|6
|28
|2235
|.090
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|31
|1710
|3.02
|16
|13
|1
|2
|86
|980
|0.912
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|29
|1579
|3.19
|10
|12
|3
|1
|84
|878
|0.904
|0
|0
|2
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|10
|592
|2.23
|9
|1
|0
|0
|22
|368
|0.94
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3922
|2.95
|35
|26
|4
|3
|192
|2226
|.910
|216
|369
|744
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3922
|3.14
|30
|30
|5
|0
|204
|2004
|.893
|201
|327
|668
View Comments