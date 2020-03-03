Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 64 32 58 90 34 18 7 0 4 196 .163
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 52 32 33 65 7 14 12 3 5 185 .173
F 16 Ryan Strome 65 18 40 58 21 46 3 0 3 141 .128
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 63 13 36 49 12 47 3 0 3 133 .098
F 20 Chris Kreider 63 24 21 45 13 58 9 0 5 156 .154
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 63 15 24 39 -2 22 4 0 1 133 .113
D 23 Adam Fox 65 7 28 35 20 28 1 0 4 120 .058
F 17 Jesper Fast 64 12 16 28 15 20 0 2 1 79 .152
D 8 Jacob Trouba 65 7 20 27 -11 59 4 0 1 160 .044
D 76 Brady Skjei 60 8 15 23 -6 41 0 0 1 124 .065
F 72 Filip Chytil 56 13 9 22 -3 10 1 0 2 110 .118
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 61 8 12 20 -23 14 2 0 2 100 .080
F 21 Brett Howden 65 9 8 17 -9 26 1 0 2 62 .145
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 54 6 10 16 -13 107 2 1 0 76 .079
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 55 1 13 14 14 43 0 0 0 39 .026
D 18 Marc Staal 47 2 8 10 6 16 0 0 0 40 .050
F 14 Greg McKegg 48 4 3 7 -4 17 0 1 0 37 .108
D 42 Brendan Smith 57 3 4 7 -12 60 0 1 0 39 .077
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 33 Phillip Di Giuseppe 15 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 26 .038
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 12 Julien Gauthier 7 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 65 216 369 585 42 744 49 8 34 2016 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 201 327 528 -74 668 47 6 28 2235 .090

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Alexandar Georgiev 31 1710 3.02 16 13 1 2 86 980 0.912 0 1 0
30 Henrik Lundqvist 29 1579 3.19 10 12 3 1 84 878 0.904 0 0 2
31 Igor Shesterkin 10 592 2.23 9 1 0 0 22 368 0.94 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 65 3922 2.95 35 26 4 3 192 2226 .910 216 369 744
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 3922 3.14 30 30 5 0 204 2004 .893 201 327 668