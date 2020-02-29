https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-15094863.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 29, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|63
|32
|56
|88
|35
|18
|7
|0
|4
|194
|.165
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|51
|30
|32
|62
|8
|14
|10
|3
|5
|179
|.168
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|64
|18
|40
|58
|22
|42
|3
|0
|3
|140
|.129
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|62
|13
|34
|47
|13
|47
|3
|0
|3
|129
|.101
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|63
|24
|21
|45
|13
|58
|9
|0
|5
|156
|.154
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|62
|14
|24
|38
|-1
|22
|3
|0
|1
|129
|.109
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|64
|7
|28
|35
|21
|28
|1
|0
|4
|118
|.059
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|63
|12
|16
|28
|15
|20
|0
|2
|1
|79
|.152
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|64
|7
|20
|27
|-11
|59
|4
|0
|1
|159
|.044
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|60
|8
|15
|23
|-6
|41
|0
|0
|1
|124
|.065
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|55
|13
|9
|22
|-2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|110
|.118
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|60
|8
|12
|20
|-22
|14
|2
|0
|2
|99
|.081
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|64
|9
|7
|16
|-8
|24
|1
|0
|2
|62
|.145
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|53
|6
|10
|16
|-13
|95
|2
|1
|0
|76
|.079
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|54
|1
|13
|14
|15
|41
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.026
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|46
|2
|8
|10
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|47
|4
|3
|7
|-4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|36
|.111
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|56
|3
|4
|7
|-12
|60
|0
|1
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|33
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|14
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|12
|Julien Gauthier
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|213
|363
|576
|52
|724
|46
|8
|34
|1990
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|196
|318
|514
|-83
|656
|44
|5
|27
|2209
|.089
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|31
|1710
|3.02
|16
|13
|1
|2
|86
|980
|0.912
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|28
|1521
|3.11
|10
|11
|3
|1
|79
|852
|0.907
|0
|0
|2
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|10
|592
|2.23
|9
|1
|0
|0
|22
|368
|0.94
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|3862
|2.92
|35
|25
|4
|3
|187
|2200
|.911
|213
|363
|724
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|3862
|3.14
|29
|30
|5
|0
|201
|1978
|.893
|196
|318
|656
