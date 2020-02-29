Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 29, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 63 32 56 88 35 18 7 0 4 194 .165
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 51 30 32 62 8 14 10 3 5 179 .168
F 16 Ryan Strome 64 18 40 58 22 42 3 0 3 140 .129
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 62 13 34 47 13 47 3 0 3 129 .101
F 20 Chris Kreider 63 24 21 45 13 58 9 0 5 156 .154
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 62 14 24 38 -1 22 3 0 1 129 .109
D 23 Adam Fox 64 7 28 35 21 28 1 0 4 118 .059
F 17 Jesper Fast 63 12 16 28 15 20 0 2 1 79 .152
D 8 Jacob Trouba 64 7 20 27 -11 59 4 0 1 159 .044
D 76 Brady Skjei 60 8 15 23 -6 41 0 0 1 124 .065
F 72 Filip Chytil 55 13 9 22 -2 10 1 0 2 110 .118
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 60 8 12 20 -22 14 2 0 2 99 .081
F 21 Brett Howden 64 9 7 16 -8 24 1 0 2 62 .145
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 53 6 10 16 -13 95 2 1 0 76 .079
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 54 1 13 14 15 41 0 0 0 39 .026
D 18 Marc Staal 46 2 8 10 6 16 0 0 0 40 .050
F 14 Greg McKegg 47 4 3 7 -4 17 0 1 0 36 .111
D 42 Brendan Smith 56 3 4 7 -12 60 0 1 0 39 .077
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 33 Phillip Di Giuseppe 14 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 23 .043
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 12 Julien Gauthier 6 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 64 213 363 576 52 724 46 8 34 1990 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 196 318 514 -83 656 44 5 27 2209 .089

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Alexandar Georgiev 31 1710 3.02 16 13 1 2 86 980 0.912 0 1 0
30 Henrik Lundqvist 28 1521 3.11 10 11 3 1 79 852 0.907 0 0 2
31 Igor Shesterkin 10 592 2.23 9 1 0 0 22 368 0.94 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 64 3862 2.92 35 25 4 3 187 2200 .911 213 363 724
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 3862 3.14 29 30 5 0 201 1978 .893 196 318 656