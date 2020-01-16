https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-14980373.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 16, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|45
|26
|41
|67
|23
|12
|6
|0
|3
|141
|.184
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|45
|12
|30
|42
|10
|38
|1
|0
|3
|72
|.167
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|45
|11
|25
|36
|4
|37
|3
|0
|3
|96
|.115
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|32
|17
|18
|35
|1
|8
|6
|3
|3
|102
|.167
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|45
|15
|15
|30
|3
|56
|5
|0
|1
|108
|.139
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|45
|6
|20
|26
|9
|16
|1
|0
|3
|80
|.075
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|45
|7
|18
|25
|-3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|83
|.084
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|45
|7
|15
|22
|-4
|35
|4
|0
|1
|115
|.061
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|44
|8
|13
|21
|15
|14
|0
|2
|0
|53
|.151
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|44
|6
|14
|20
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.065
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|36
|11
|6
|17
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|74
|.149
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|41
|7
|9
|16
|-17
|12
|2
|0
|1
|67
|.104
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|35
|5
|8
|13
|-8
|87
|1
|1
|0
|56
|.089
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|45
|6
|6
|12
|-6
|14
|0
|0
|2
|50
|.120
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|35
|1
|8
|9
|7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|44
|3
|3
|6
|-10
|58
|0
|1
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|28
|2
|4
|6
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.074
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|32
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|13
|0
|1
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|20
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|28
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|152
|263
|415
|15
|592
|31
|8
|22
|1349
|.113
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|149
|235
|384
|-41
|510
|35
|4
|21
|1565
|.095
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|25
|1415
|3.18
|9
|10
|3
|0
|75
|803
|0.907
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|21
|1157
|3.11
|11
|9
|1
|2
|60
|673
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|2
|119
|3.03
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|81
|0.926
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|2716
|3.13
|22
|19
|4
|2
|141
|1557
|.905
|152
|263
|592
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|2716
|3.22
|23
|19
|3
|0
|145
|1342
|.887
|149
|235
|510
View Comments