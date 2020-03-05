Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morris 43 32.3 281-636 .442 116-264 163-198 .823 841 19.6
Randle 60 32.6 433-949 .456 60-222 239-331 .722 1165 19.4
Barrett 52 30.4 268-670 .400 58-180 138-231 .597 732 14.1
Portis 62 21.0 244-546 .447 65-180 67-87 .770 620 10.0
Payton 41 27.6 174-403 .432 14-67 39-71 .549 401 9.8
Robinson 57 23.0 232-318 .730 0-0 75-133 .564 539 9.5
Bullock 26 24.3 86-216 .398 36-107 16-19 .842 224 8.6
Harkless 8 24.8 21-46 .457 7-19 9-15 .600 58 7.3
Dotson 47 17.5 118-282 .418 59-161 22-32 .688 317 6.7
Knox 61 18.1 137-380 .361 61-189 62-95 .653 397 6.5
Trier 23 12.1 49-102 .480 18-50 34-43 .791 150 6.5
Gibson 58 16.5 155-267 .581 3-12 39-54 .722 352 6.1
Ntilikina 53 20.9 118-301 .392 38-123 41-47 .872 315 5.9
Smith 34 15.8 72-211 .341 16-54 27-53 .509 187 5.5
Ellington 32 15.5 56-155 .361 45-127 11-13 .846 168 5.3
Allen 10 11.7 19-44 .432 5-16 7-11 .636 50 5.0
Brazdeikis 9 5.9 6-22 .273 1-9 4-5 .800 17 1.9
TEAM 62 241.6 2469-5548 .445 602-1780 993-1438 .691 6533 105.4
OPPONENTS 62 241.6 2472-5322 .464 826-2158 1176-1578 .745 6946 112.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morris 48 185 233 5.4 59 1.4 128 1 34 73 17
Randle 144 442 586 9.8 192 3.2 162 0 46 181 21
Barrett 48 213 261 5.0 133 2.6 116 0 47 113 16
Portis 79 239 318 5.1 90 1.5 106 2 30 70 15
Payton 49 142 191 4.7 293 7.1 82 2 64 86 16
Robinson 174 230 404 7.1 36 .6 184 0 50 36 111
Bullock 13 50 63 2.4 37 1.4 53 0 25 15 1
Harkless 6 26 32 4.0 12 1.5 21 0 7 6 3
Dotson 8 80 88 1.9 57 1.2 44 0 22 21 4
Knox 25 147 172 2.8 59 1.0 96 0 20 44 24
Trier 5 23 28 1.2 25 1.1 28 0 3 22 4
Gibson 106 148 254 4.4 51 .9 115 0 24 45 25
Ntilikina 21 91 112 2.1 159 3.0 130 0 49 67 16
Smith 21 57 78 2.3 98 2.9 65 0 28 58 8
Ellington 4 49 53 1.7 34 1.1 36 0 12 16 4
Allen 2 7 9 .9 21 2.1 7 0 5 8 2
Brazdeikis 2 3 5 .6 4 .4 3 0 0 2 1
TEAM 755 2132 2887 46.6 1360 21.9 1376 5 466 891 288
OPPONENTS 593 2160 2753 44.4 1509 24.3 1218 2 444 854 318