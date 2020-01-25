https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-15003749.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 25, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|49
|17
|25
|42
|3
|26
|3
|0
|2
|117
|.145
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|49
|20
|18
|38
|8
|24
|4
|0
|5
|133
|.150
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|49
|11
|19
|30
|-10
|8
|2
|1
|2
|66
|.167
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|49
|13
|16
|29
|2
|8
|3
|1
|2
|95
|.137
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|49
|16
|13
|29
|6
|35
|1
|0
|5
|126
|.127
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|49
|8
|16
|24
|4
|16
|2
|0
|1
|86
|.093
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|39
|7
|17
|24
|-1
|10
|2
|0
|0
|85
|.082
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|49
|6
|18
|24
|4
|10
|2
|0
|2
|113
|.053
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|41
|3
|15
|18
|6
|12
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.055
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|49
|4
|14
|18
|2
|12
|1
|0
|1
|88
|.045
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|42
|10
|4
|14
|11
|32
|0
|3
|1
|62
|.161
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|48
|5
|8
|13
|11
|49
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.070
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|48
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|78
|.026
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|30
|1
|9
|10
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.033
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|38
|1
|8
|9
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|33
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|35
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|23
|3
|3
|6
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.120
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|37
|3
|3
|6
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|32
|.094
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|22
|1
|4
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|28
|3
|1
|4
|1
|68
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.231
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|44
|Sebastian Aho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|140
|229
|369
|61
|441
|22
|6
|26
|1433
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|130
|209
|339
|-69
|371
|28
|2
|18
|1556
|.084
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|31
|1716
|2.59
|15
|8
|4
|2
|74
|871
|0.915
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|24
|1257
|2.43
|14
|7
|1
|0
|51
|680
|0.925
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|2991
|2.55
|29
|15
|5
|2
|125
|1551
|.916
|140
|229
|441
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|2991
|2.76
|20
|19
|10
|2
|135
|1428
|.902
|130
|209
|371
