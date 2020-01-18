https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-14986042.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 18, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|46
|17
|22
|39
|5
|26
|3
|0
|2
|111
|.153
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|46
|18
|18
|36
|7
|24
|4
|0
|5
|129
|.140
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|46
|14
|13
|27
|7
|35
|1
|0
|4
|113
|.124
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|46
|10
|16
|26
|-10
|8
|1
|1
|2
|62
|.161
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|46
|12
|14
|26
|0
|8
|2
|1
|2
|89
|.135
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|46
|6
|17
|23
|6
|10
|2
|0
|2
|111
|.054
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|46
|8
|14
|22
|2
|16
|2
|0
|1
|80
|.100
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|36
|6
|16
|22
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|81
|.074
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|38
|3
|15
|18
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|53
|.057
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|46
|3
|12
|15
|2
|12
|1
|0
|1
|85
|.035
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|39
|9
|4
|13
|11
|30
|0
|3
|1
|57
|.158
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|45
|5
|8
|13
|9
|45
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.072
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|45
|2
|8
|10
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|76
|.026
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|27
|1
|8
|9
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|38
|1
|8
|9
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|33
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|34
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.071
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|20
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.130
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|34
|3
|3
|6
|5
|29
|0
|0
|2
|29
|.103
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|19
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|26
|3
|1
|4
|1
|66
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.231
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|44
|Sebastian Aho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|131
|213
|344
|67
|417
|19
|6
|25
|1359
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|121
|196
|317
|-74
|351
|26
|2
|17
|1452
|.083
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|30
|1657
|2.5
|15
|7
|4
|2
|69
|842
|0.918
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|22
|1133
|2.54
|13
|7
|0
|0
|48
|606
|0.921
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2806
|2.54
|28
|14
|4
|2
|117
|1448
|.917
|131
|213
|417
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2806
|2.74
|18
|18
|10
|2
|126
|1354
|.904
|121
|196
|351
