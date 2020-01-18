THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 18, 2020

New York Islanders
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 13 Mathew Barzal 46 17 22 39 5 26 3 0 2 111 .153
F 29 Brock Nelson 46 18 18 36 7 24 4 0 5 129 .140
F 27 Anders Lee 46 14 13 27 7 35 1 0 4 113 .124
F 12 Josh Bailey 46 10 16 26 -10 8 1 1 2 62 .161
F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 46 12 14 26 0 8 2 1 2 89 .135
D 6 Ryan Pulock 46 6 17 23 6 10 2 0 2 111 .054
F 10 Derick Brassard 46 8 14 22 2 16 2 0 1 80 .100
F 7 Jordan Eberle 36 6 16 22 1 6 1 0 0 81 .074
D 2 Nick Leddy 38 3 15 18 6 10 1 0 0 53 .057
D 25 Devon Toews 46 3 12 15 2 12 1 0 1 85 .035
F 53 Casey Cizikas 39 9 4 13 11 30 0 3 1 57 .158
D 24 Scott Mayfield 45 5 8 13 9 45 0 0 1 69 .072
D 55 Johnny Boychuk 45 2 8 10 0 14 1 0 0 76 .026
F 47 Leo Komarov 27 1 8 9 8 2 0 0 0 28 .036
D 3 Adam Pelech 38 1 8 9 4 20 0 0 0 49 .020
F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 33 3 4 7 7 20 0 1 0 34 .088
F 28 Michael Dal Colle 34 2 5 7 -4 10 0 0 0 28 .071
F 14 Tom Kuhnhackl 20 3 3 6 0 0 0 0 1 23 .130
F 17 Matt Martin 34 3 3 6 5 29 0 0 2 29 .103
D 8 Noah Dobson 19 1 3 4 2 2 0 0 0 18 .056
F 32 Ross Johnston 26 3 1 4 1 66 0 0 0 13 .231
F 34 Cole Bardreau 9 1 1 2 -1 6 0 0 1 9 .111
D 44 Sebastian Aho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 34 Seth Helgeson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 21 Otto Koivula 7 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 16 Andrew Ladd 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
TEAM TOTALS 46 131 213 344 67 417 19 6 25 1359 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 121 196 317 -74 351 26 2 17 1452 .083

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Semyon Varlamov 30 1657 2.5 15 7 4 2 69 842 0.918 0 0 0
1 Thomas Greiss 22 1133 2.54 13 7 0 0 48 606 0.921 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 46 2806 2.54 28 14 4 2 117 1448 .917 131 213 417
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2806 2.74 18 18 10 2 126 1354 .904 121 196 351