AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 36 34.3 317-666 .476 90-221 180-208 .865 904 25.1
Holiday 34 35.6 266-608 .438 67-196 68-96 .708 667 19.6
Redick 37 28.5 182-403 .452 117-252 100-111 .901 581 15.7
Ball 33 30.2 153-383 .399 75-211 22-43 .512 403 12.2
Hart 34 28.4 124-303 .409 74-212 45-60 .750 367 10.8
Moore 29 21.3 116-280 .414 43-110 21-33 .636 296 10.2
Favors 23 23.5 92-158 .582 1-4 16-27 .593 201 8.7
Hayes 38 20.3 126-193 .653 1-4 77-123 .626 330 8.7
Okafor 24 16.6 83-136 .610 1-2 37-57 .649 204 8.5
Jackson 32 13.5 71-186 .382 24-86 30-38 .789 196 6.1
Alexander-Walker 32 13.7 67-197 .340 36-105 15-24 .625 185 5.8
Melli 30 15.0 56-132 .424 27-84 30-37 .811 169 5.6
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Williamson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 41 242.4 1705-3795 .449 581-1584 650-881 .738 4641 113.2
OPPONENTS 41 242.4 1734-3710 .467 509-1383 817-1032 .792 4794 116.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 33 210 243 6.8 152 4.2 104 0 35 109 29
Holiday 45 120 165 4.9 221 6.5 72 0 58 105 25
Redick 8 99 107 2.9 74 2.0 56 0 13 41 6
Ball 40 145 185 5.6 196 5.9 62 0 41 90 10
Hart 31 170 201 5.9 51 1.5 93 0 33 41 10
Moore 23 70 93 3.2 52 1.8 50 0 19 21 5
Favors 78 153 231 10.0 46 2.0 51 0 12 31 25
Hayes 70 109 179 4.7 34 .9 109 0 21 31 45
Okafor 43 68 111 4.6 35 1.5 61 0 5 35 19
Jackson 9 32 41 1.3 27 .8 46 0 10 28 2
Alexander-Walker 6 64 70 2.2 62 1.9 38 0 9 32 4
Melli 15 55 70 2.3 31 1.0 52 0 20 21 5
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Williamson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 452 1430 1882 45.9 1038 25.3 881 0 301 636 207
OPPONENTS 402 1491 1893 46.2 1011 24.7 822 0 334 603 178