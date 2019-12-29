AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 29 34.0 259-531 .488 68-167 145-170 .853 731 25.2
Holiday 31 35.7 245-559 .438 60-175 61-88 .693 611 19.7
Redick 31 28.7 154-345 .446 100-219 82-93 .882 490 15.8
Hart 26 27.7 99-235 .421 60-163 36-45 .800 294 11.3
Ball 25 27.8 95-254 .374 50-146 15-30 .500 255 10.2
Moore 21 19.8 75-177 .424 30-72 14-22 .636 194 9.2
Hayes 30 20.7 94-150 .627 1-4 59-92 .641 248 8.3
Okafor 19 17.5 63-104 .606 1-2 28-43 .651 155 8.2
Favors 17 22.4 64-116 .552 1-3 9-19 .474 138 8.1
Jackson 26 13.5 55-147 .374 20-68 26-32 .813 156 6.0
Alexander-Walker 27 12.6 55-162 .340 29-85 11-16 .688 150 5.6
Melli 26 14.2 43-109 .394 23-75 23-30 .767 132 5.1
Williams 31 24.0 49-139 .353 25-94 9-24 .375 132 4.3
Cheatham 2 10.0 1-4 .250 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Williamson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 33 242.3 1352-3034 .446 468-1274 518-704 .736 3690 111.8
OPPONENTS 33 242.3 1383-2977 .465 408-1138 673-841 .800 3847 116.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 24 180 204 7.0 112 3.9 87 0 27 83 22
Holiday 44 111 155 5.0 203 6.5 69 0 56 99 22
Redick 7 84 91 2.9 60 1.9 51 0 11 38 6
Hart 23 131 154 5.9 36 1.4 69 0 25 33 7
Ball 27 96 123 4.9 127 5.1 47 0 30 65 6
Moore 16 48 64 3.0 31 1.5 29 0 11 13 2
Hayes 56 83 139 4.6 26 .9 93 0 20 26 34
Okafor 32 55 87 4.6 29 1.5 53 0 5 30 15
Favors 56 109 165 9.7 39 2.3 40 0 9 25 15
Jackson 5 28 33 1.3 23 .9 37 0 9 23 1
Alexander-Walker 4 51 55 2.0 46 1.7 31 0 9 26 4
Melli 14 47 61 2.3 26 1.0 45 0 14 18 5
Williams 48 123 171 5.5 52 1.7 74 0 22 20 21
Cheatham 0 3 3 1.5 1 .5 3 0 0 1 0
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Williamson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 357 1150 1507 45.7 813 24.6 729 0 248 524 160
OPPONENTS 326 1204 1530 46.4 810 24.5 656 0 258 498 151