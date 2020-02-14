Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 14, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 52 21 18 39 4 41 10 0 3 125 .168
F 97 Nikita Gusev 53 10 22 32 -15 12 3 0 2 126 .079
F 13 Nico Hischier 46 13 19 32 -9 10 2 1 1 99 .131
F 20 Blake Coleman 56 21 10 31 -2 38 1 3 2 179 .117
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
D 28 Damon Severson 56 7 18 25 -15 44 2 0 1 92 .076
F 37 Pavel Zacha 52 6 19 25 -12 8 1 2 0 73 .082
F 63 Jesper Bratt 48 11 12 23 -5 6 0 0 1 78 .141
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 56 7 16 23 -14 58 4 0 1 104 .067
D 45 Sami Vatanen 47 5 18 23 -12 22 1 0 0 95 .053
D 8 Will Butcher 53 4 17 21 -6 6 0 0 1 61 .066
F 86 Jack Hughes 48 7 13 20 -18 6 4 0 2 100 .070
F 44 Miles Wood 56 10 10 20 -13 51 0 0 1 116 .086
F 19 Travis Zajac 56 6 14 20 -7 24 0 1 1 57 .105
D 76 P.K. Subban 55 6 7 13 -15 61 1 0 2 132 .045
D 6 Andy Greene 52 2 9 11 3 14 0 0 0 48 .042
F 16 Kevin Rooney 36 4 3 7 3 16 0 2 0 33 .121
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 34 4 0 4 -10 8 1 0 0 41 .098
D 5 Connor Carrick 17 0 4 4 -2 13 0 0 0 9 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 37 1 3 4 -11 21 0 0 0 22 .045
F 15 John Hayden 33 2 1 3 -3 53 0 0 0 30 .067
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 14 Joey Anderson 5 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 38 Nicholas Merkley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 56 153 260 413 -172 558 32 9 18 1752 .087
OPPONENT TOTALS 56 190 320 510 141 539 36 9 29 1797 .106

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 40 2257 2.79 18 12 7 3 105 1188 0.912 0 1 0
70 Louis Domingue 14 625 3.74 3 6 2 0 39 330 0.882 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 9 439 4.65 0 6 1 0 34 230 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 56 3417 3.25 21 25 10 3 182 1789 .894 153 260 558
OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3417 2.63 35 16 5 6 147 1746 .913 190 320 539