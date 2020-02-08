Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 49 19 16 35 3 41 10 0 3 116 .164
F 13 Nico Hischier 46 13 19 32 -9 10 2 1 1 99 .131
F 97 Nikita Gusev 50 9 22 31 -16 12 3 0 1 118 .076
F 20 Blake Coleman 53 20 10 30 -3 34 0 3 2 168 .119
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
D 45 Sami Vatanen 47 5 18 23 -12 22 1 0 0 95 .053
F 37 Pavel Zacha 49 6 17 23 -13 8 1 2 0 67 .090
F 63 Jesper Bratt 45 10 12 22 -6 6 0 0 1 71 .141
D 28 Damon Severson 53 7 14 21 -15 40 2 0 1 86 .081
F 19 Travis Zajac 53 6 14 20 -8 24 0 1 1 54 .111
D 8 Will Butcher 50 4 15 19 -8 6 0 0 1 59 .068
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 53 5 14 19 -15 56 3 0 0 99 .051
F 44 Miles Wood 53 10 9 19 -14 49 0 0 1 110 .091
F 86 Jack Hughes 45 6 12 18 -18 6 3 0 2 95 .063
D 76 P.K. Subban 52 6 6 12 -17 59 1 0 2 128 .047
D 6 Andy Greene 49 1 8 9 1 12 0 0 0 43 .023
F 16 Kevin Rooney 33 3 3 6 3 16 0 2 0 28 .107
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 34 4 0 4 -10 8 1 0 0 41 .098
D 25 Mirco Mueller 34 1 3 4 -9 19 0 0 0 21 .048
D 5 Connor Carrick 14 0 3 3 -2 13 0 0 0 8 .000
F 15 John Hayden 30 2 1 3 -2 53 0 0 0 27 .074
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 14 Joey Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 53 143 242 385 -182 540 29 9 16 1664 .086
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 184 308 492 151 515 35 9 28 1701 .108

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 38 2138 2.92 16 12 7 2 104 1125 0.908 0 1 0
70 Louis Domingue 13 568 3.59 3 5 2 0 34 297 0.886 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 9 439 4.65 0 6 1 0 34 230 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 53 3237 3.32 19 24 10 2 176 1693 .892 143 242 540
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3237 2.58 34 14 5 6 137 1658 .914 184 308 515