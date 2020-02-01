Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 46 17 16 33 4 41 8 0 3 110 .155
F 97 Nikita Gusev 47 9 22 31 -14 12 3 0 1 112 .080
F 13 Nico Hischier 45 12 19 31 -10 10 2 1 1 97 .124
F 20 Blake Coleman 50 19 8 27 -2 34 0 3 1 153 .124
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
D 45 Sami Vatanen 46 5 18 23 -12 22 1 0 0 94 .053
F 37 Pavel Zacha 46 5 16 21 -17 8 1 1 0 62 .081
F 63 Jesper Bratt 42 9 10 19 -7 6 0 0 1 65 .138
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 50 5 14 19 -15 56 3 0 0 97 .052
F 19 Travis Zajac 50 6 13 19 -7 24 0 1 1 50 .120
D 8 Will Butcher 47 4 14 18 -8 6 0 0 1 56 .071
D 28 Damon Severson 50 6 12 18 -18 38 1 0 1 84 .071
F 86 Jack Hughes 42 6 11 17 -13 6 3 0 2 91 .066
F 44 Miles Wood 50 7 9 16 -17 49 0 0 1 105 .067
D 76 P.K. Subban 50 6 5 11 -16 53 1 0 2 126 .048
D 6 Andy Greene 46 1 8 9 -1 10 0 0 0 40 .025
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 34 4 0 4 -10 8 1 0 0 41 .098
F 16 Kevin Rooney 30 2 2 4 1 11 0 1 0 25 .080
D 5 Connor Carrick 11 0 3 3 -1 13 0 0 0 6 .000
F 15 John Hayden 27 2 1 3 -1 44 0 0 0 25 .080
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 32 1 1 2 -11 19 0 0 0 21 .048
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 50 132 227 359 -186 514 26 7 15 1590 .083
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 177 298 475 158 483 35 8 27 1588 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 37 2078 3.0 15 12 7 1 104 1079 0.904 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 11 442 3.67 3 5 0 0 27 230 0.883 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 9 439 4.65 0 6 1 0 34 230 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 50 3050 3.38 18 24 8 1 169 1580 .889 132 227 514
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3050 2.52 32 13 5 6 126 1584 .917 177 298 483