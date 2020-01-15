https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-14977103.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|44
|16
|15
|31
|4
|39
|8
|0
|3
|103
|.155
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|43
|8
|20
|28
|-8
|12
|2
|0
|1
|100
|.080
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|41
|12
|16
|28
|-9
|10
|2
|1
|1
|89
|.135
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|46
|18
|8
|26
|3
|30
|0
|2
|1
|140
|.129
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|42
|5
|17
|22
|-9
|18
|1
|0
|0
|85
|.059
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|46
|4
|14
|18
|-12
|54
|3
|0
|0
|90
|.044
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|42
|3
|15
|18
|-15
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.056
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|46
|6
|12
|18
|-2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|47
|.128
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|38
|6
|11
|17
|-10
|6
|3
|0
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|38
|8
|8
|16
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.148
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|43
|4
|12
|16
|-9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.078
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|46
|5
|11
|16
|-12
|24
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|46
|7
|9
|16
|-15
|49
|0
|0
|1
|92
|.076
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|46
|6
|5
|11
|-12
|48
|1
|0
|2
|112
|.054
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|42
|1
|7
|8
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|32
|4
|0
|4
|-9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|9
|0
|3
|3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|23
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|42
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|27
|1
|1
|2
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|30
|1
|0
|1
|-12
|17
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|122
|210
|332
|-144
|473
|23
|5
|15
|1430
|.085
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|159
|269
|428
|120
|436
|32
|6
|25
|1451
|.110
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|34
|1920
|2.97
|14
|12
|6
|1
|95
|997
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|10
|422
|3.55
|3
|5
|0
|0
|25
|215
|0.884
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|7
|367
|4.41
|0
|4
|1
|0
|27
|190
|0.858
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2800
|3.28
|17
|22
|7
|1
|151
|1443
|.890
|122
|210
|473
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2800
|2.52
|29
|13
|4
|5
|116
|1424
|.915
|159
|269
|436
