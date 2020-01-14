THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 14, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 44 16 15 31 4 39 8 0 3 103 .155
F 13 Nico Hischier 40 12 16 28 -7 10 2 1 1 88 .136
F 97 Nikita Gusev 42 8 19 27 -8 12 2 0 1 99 .081
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 20 Blake Coleman 45 15 8 23 3 28 0 2 1 134 .112
D 45 Sami Vatanen 41 5 17 22 -6 18 1 0 0 85 .059
F 37 Pavel Zacha 41 3 15 18 -15 8 0 0 0 52 .058
F 86 Jack Hughes 37 6 11 17 -9 6 3 0 2 79 .076
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 45 4 13 17 -10 54 3 0 0 90 .044
F 19 Travis Zajac 45 6 11 17 -3 20 0 1 1 45 .133
D 28 Damon Severson 45 5 11 16 -9 24 0 0 1 65 .077
F 63 Jesper Bratt 37 8 7 15 -4 6 0 0 1 53 .151
F 44 Miles Wood 45 7 8 15 -15 47 0 0 1 89 .079
D 8 Will Butcher 42 4 10 14 -10 4 0 0 1 48 .083
D 76 P.K. Subban 45 5 5 10 -11 46 0 0 2 106 .047
D 6 Andy Greene 41 1 7 8 2 10 0 0 0 34 .029
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 31 4 0 4 -8 8 1 0 0 40 .100
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 8 0 2 2 -2 9 0 0 0 4 .000
F 15 John Hayden 22 1 1 2 -2 42 0 0 0 18 .056
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 16 Kevin Rooney 26 1 1 2 0 11 0 1 0 21 .048
D 25 Mirco Mueller 30 1 0 1 -12 17 0 0 0 19 .053
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 45 118 202 320 -133 463 22 5 15 1401 .084
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 152 259 411 110 426 30 6 24 1417 .107

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 34 1920 2.97 14 12 6 1 95 997 0.905 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 9 390 3.07 3 4 0 0 20 196 0.898 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 45 2740 3.22 17 21 7 1 145 1410 .893 118 202 463
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2740 2.49 28 13 4 5 112 1395 .916 152 259 426