New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 13, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|44
|16
|15
|31
|4
|39
|8
|0
|3
|103
|.155
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|40
|12
|16
|28
|-7
|10
|2
|1
|1
|88
|.136
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|42
|8
|19
|27
|-8
|12
|2
|0
|1
|99
|.081
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|45
|15
|8
|23
|3
|28
|0
|2
|1
|134
|.112
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|41
|5
|17
|22
|-6
|18
|1
|0
|0
|85
|.059
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|41
|3
|15
|18
|-15
|8
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.058
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|37
|6
|11
|17
|-9
|6
|3
|0
|2
|79
|.076
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|45
|4
|13
|17
|-10
|54
|3
|0
|0
|90
|.044
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|45
|6
|11
|17
|-3
|20
|0
|1
|1
|45
|.133
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|45
|5
|11
|16
|-9
|24
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|37
|8
|7
|15
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.151
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|45
|7
|8
|15
|-15
|47
|0
|0
|1
|89
|.079
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|42
|4
|10
|14
|-10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.083
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|45
|5
|5
|10
|-11
|46
|0
|0
|2
|106
|.047
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|41
|1
|7
|8
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|31
|4
|0
|4
|-8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|40
|.100
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|8
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|22
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|42
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|26
|1
|1
|2
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|21
|.048
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|30
|1
|0
|1
|-12
|17
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|118
|202
|320
|-133
|463
|22
|5
|15
|1401
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|152
|259
|411
|110
|426
|30
|6
|24
|1417
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|34
|1920
|2.97
|14
|12
|6
|1
|95
|997
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|9
|390
|3.07
|3
|4
|0
|0
|20
|196
|0.898
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|6
|340
|4.59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|26
|176
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|2740
|3.22
|17
|21
|7
|1
|145
|1410
|.893
|118
|202
|463
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|2740
|2.49
|28
|13
|4
|5
|112
|1395
|.916
|152
|259
|426
