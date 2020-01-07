https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-14955707.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 7, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|41
|15
|13
|28
|2
|39
|7
|0
|3
|98
|.153
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|38
|7
|17
|24
|-8
|12
|2
|0
|0
|88
|.080
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|36
|9
|15
|24
|-7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|75
|.120
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|37
|5
|17
|22
|-5
|18
|1
|0
|0
|76
|.066
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|41
|13
|8
|21
|4
|28
|0
|1
|1
|115
|.113
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|37
|3
|14
|17
|-18
|8
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.064
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|36
|6
|10
|16
|-10
|6
|3
|0
|2
|77
|.078
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|35
|8
|7
|15
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.157
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|41
|4
|10
|14
|-14
|52
|3
|0
|0
|86
|.047
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|41
|5
|8
|13
|-1
|18
|0
|1
|0
|41
|.122
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|38
|4
|8
|12
|-13
|4
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.093
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|41
|4
|8
|12
|-12
|24
|0
|0
|1
|58
|.069
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|41
|5
|6
|11
|-18
|41
|0
|0
|1
|77
|.065
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|41
|4
|5
|9
|-12
|42
|0
|0
|2
|95
|.042
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|37
|0
|5
|5
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|27
|4
|0
|4
|-7
|8
|1
|0
|0
|33
|.121
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|18
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|38
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|28
|1
|0
|1
|-11
|17
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|22
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|104
|178
|282
|-153
|432
|21
|3
|13
|1275
|.082
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|140
|239
|379
|134
|403
|27
|6
|22
|1278
|.110
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|32
|1821
|2.83
|14
|11
|5
|1
|86
|931
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|6
|245
|4.15
|1
|4
|0
|0
|17
|123
|0.862
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|6
|340
|4.59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|26
|176
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|2496
|3.24
|15
|20
|6
|1
|133
|1271
|.890
|104
|178
|432
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|2496
|2.44
|26
|11
|4
|5
|100
|1271
|.918
|140
|239
|403
View Comments