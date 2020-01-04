https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-14949367.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|40
|15
|13
|28
|2
|39
|7
|0
|3
|96
|.156
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|37
|7
|17
|24
|-5
|12
|2
|0
|0
|87
|.080
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|35
|9
|15
|24
|-6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|74
|.122
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|36
|5
|16
|21
|-2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|74
|.068
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|40
|12
|8
|20
|5
|28
|0
|0
|1
|108
|.111
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|36
|6
|10
|16
|-10
|6
|3
|0
|2
|77
|.078
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|36
|3
|13
|16
|-16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.064
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|35
|8
|7
|15
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.157
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|40
|4
|10
|14
|-13
|32
|3
|0
|0
|84
|.048
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|40
|5
|8
|13
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|40
|.125
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|37
|4
|8
|12
|-11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.093
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|40
|4
|8
|12
|-10
|22
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.071
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|40
|5
|6
|11
|-17
|39
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.068
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|40
|4
|5
|9
|-12
|42
|0
|0
|2
|93
|.043
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|36
|0
|5
|5
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|26
|3
|0
|3
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|17
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|38
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|27
|1
|0
|1
|-10
|17
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|102
|176
|278
|-131
|406
|20
|2
|13
|1245
|.082
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|135
|231
|366
|115
|397
|27
|5
|21
|1244
|.109
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|31
|1764
|2.79
|14
|10
|5
|1
|82
|898
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|6
|245
|4.15
|1
|4
|0
|0
|17
|123
|0.862
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|6
|340
|4.59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|26
|176
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|2436
|3.23
|15
|19
|6
|1
|129
|1238
|.891
|102
|176
|406
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|2436
|2.45
|25
|11
|4
|5
|98
|1241
|.918
|135
|231
|397
View Comments