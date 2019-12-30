https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-14939098.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 30, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|38
|15
|12
|27
|2
|39
|7
|0
|3
|91
|.165
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|35
|7
|15
|22
|-8
|12
|2
|0
|0
|80
|.088
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|33
|8
|14
|22
|-7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|67
|.119
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|34
|5
|15
|20
|-2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|69
|.072
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|38
|11
|8
|19
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|99
|.111
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|35
|6
|10
|16
|-9
|6
|3
|0
|2
|75
|.080
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|34
|3
|13
|16
|-16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.068
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|33
|7
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.152
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|38
|4
|10
|14
|-12
|32
|3
|0
|0
|80
|.050
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|35
|4
|8
|12
|-11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.098
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|38
|4
|8
|12
|-10
|20
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.080
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|38
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|39
|.128
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|38
|5
|6
|11
|-16
|37
|0
|0
|1
|72
|.069
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|38
|3
|4
|7
|-14
|40
|0
|0
|2
|84
|.036
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|34
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.000
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|24
|3
|0
|3
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.100
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|25
|1
|0
|1
|-10
|17
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|98
|169
|267
|-142
|394
|20
|2
|12
|1170
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|132
|225
|357
|126
|383
|26
|5
|21
|1184
|.111
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|29
|1639
|2.89
|12
|10
|5
|1
|79
|838
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|6
|245
|4.15
|1
|4
|0
|0
|17
|123
|0.862
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|6
|340
|4.59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|26
|176
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2311
|3.32
|13
|19
|6
|1
|126
|1178
|.889
|98
|169
|394
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2311
|2.47
|25
|10
|3
|5
|94
|1166
|.916
|132
|225
|383
