New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 24, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|36
|14
|9
|23
|1
|39
|7
|0
|3
|86
|.163
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|33
|5
|15
|20
|-7
|12
|0
|0
|0
|74
|.068
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|36
|11
|8
|19
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|91
|.121
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|31
|6
|12
|18
|-7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|61
|.098
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|32
|5
|11
|16
|-4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|67
|.075
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|33
|3
|13
|16
|-14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.070
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|33
|5
|9
|14
|-9
|6
|3
|0
|1
|70
|.071
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|36
|4
|9
|13
|-12
|32
|3
|0
|0
|75
|.053
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|34
|4
|8
|12
|-11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.100
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|36
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|36
|.139
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|31
|6
|5
|11
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.146
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|36
|4
|7
|11
|-9
|20
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|36
|4
|6
|10
|-14
|31
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.058
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|36
|3
|4
|7
|-13
|40
|0
|0
|2
|80
|.038
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|32
|0
|5
|5
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|22
|3
|0
|3
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|13
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|23
|1
|0
|1
|-9
|15
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|90
|155
|245
|-136
|361
|17
|2
|11
|1108
|.081
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|124
|212
|336
|120
|360
|24
|5
|20
|1124
|.110
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|27
|1516
|2.81
|11
|10
|4
|1
|71
|778
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|6
|245
|4.15
|1
|4
|0
|0
|17
|123
|0.862
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|6
|340
|4.59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|26
|176
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2187
|3.28
|12
|19
|5
|1
|118
|1118
|.890
|90
|155
|361
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2187
|2.39
|24
|10
|2
|5
|86
|1104
|.919
|124
|212
|360
