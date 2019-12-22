THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 35 14 8 22 0 39 7 0 3 81 .173
F 13 Nico Hischier 30 6 12 18 -8 6 1 1 0 61 .098
F 20 Blake Coleman 35 10 7 17 -1 26 0 0 1 87 .115
F 97 Nikita Gusev 32 5 12 17 -10 12 0 0 0 71 .070
D 45 Sami Vatanen 31 5 10 15 -5 14 1 0 0 67 .075
F 37 Pavel Zacha 32 2 12 14 -16 6 0 0 0 40 .050
F 86 Jack Hughes 32 4 9 13 -9 6 3 0 1 65 .062
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 35 4 8 12 -13 30 3 0 0 74 .054
D 8 Will Butcher 33 4 7 11 -12 4 0 0 1 39 .103
F 63 Jesper Bratt 30 6 4 10 -9 4 0 0 1 38 .158
F 44 Miles Wood 35 4 6 10 -14 31 0 0 1 63 .063
F 19 Travis Zajac 35 4 6 10 -5 14 0 0 0 35 .114
D 28 Damon Severson 35 3 5 8 -13 20 0 0 1 45 .067
D 76 P.K. Subban 35 2 4 6 -14 40 0 0 1 75 .027
D 6 Andy Greene 31 0 4 4 -2 8 0 0 0 28 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 21 3 0 3 -5 6 0 0 0 29 .103
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 5 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 15 John Hayden 12 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 22 1 0 1 -12 11 0 0 0 11 .091
F 16 Kevin Rooney 19 0 1 1 0 11 0 0 0 18 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 35 83 141 224 -165 330 17 1 10 1064 .078
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 123 210 333 150 347 24 5 20 1091 .113

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 26 1456 2.88 10 10 4 1 70 745 0.906 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 6 245 4.15 1 4 0 0 17 123 0.862 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 35 2127 3.34 11 19 5 1 117 1085 .887 83 141 330
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 2127 2.26 24 9 2 5 79 1060 .922 123 210 347