https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15176731.php
Nashville Predators Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|69
|16
|49
|65
|22
|41
|4
|0
|1
|260
|.062
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|63
|21
|27
|48
|-7
|29
|7
|0
|2
|198
|.106
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|66
|13
|29
|42
|-4
|24
|5
|0
|1
|136
|.096
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|49
|8
|30
|38
|16
|19
|2
|0
|3
|114
|.070
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|68
|14
|22
|36
|-5
|45
|3
|1
|2
|101
|.139
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|67
|18
|17
|35
|17
|16
|1
|0
|3
|104
|.173
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|64
|15
|19
|34
|4
|14
|2
|2
|1
|136
|.110
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|68
|8
|25
|33
|-1
|32
|0
|1
|2
|154
|.052
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|66
|10
|21
|31
|10
|10
|0
|0
|1
|122
|.082
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|69
|18
|13
|31
|18
|34
|4
|0
|2
|184
|.098
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|62
|9
|22
|31
|-9
|22
|2
|0
|4
|88
|.102
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|63
|17
|13
|30
|-4
|28
|4
|1
|4
|130
|.131
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|57
|15
|13
|28
|-4
|26
|4
|0
|1
|127
|.118
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|57
|9
|6
|15
|-2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|52
|.173
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|53
|6
|8
|14
|-9
|65
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.120
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|64
|5
|6
|11
|-7
|38
|1
|0
|0
|92
|.054
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|27
|3
|7
|10
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|60
|0
|8
|8
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|21
|2
|4
|6
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.080
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|28
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|34
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|41
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.022
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|22
|Korbinian Holzer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|212
|350
|562
|38
|618
|39
|6
|32
|2287
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|214
|360
|574
|-63
|658
|51
|8
|31
|2157
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|40
|2176
|2.7
|17
|12
|4
|4
|98
|1142
|0.914
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|36
|1987
|3.17
|18
|14
|4
|3
|105
|1004
|0.895
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|4195
|2.94
|35
|26
|8
|7
|203
|2146
|.901
|212
|350
|618
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|4195
|2.96
|34
|28
|7
|2
|204
|2279
|.907
|214
|360
|658
View Comments