THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 69 16 49 65 22 41 4 0 1 260 .062
F 9 Filip Forsberg 63 21 27 48 -7 29 7 0 2 198 .106
F 95 Matt Duchene 66 13 29 42 -4 24 5 0 1 136 .096
D 4 Ryan Ellis 49 8 30 38 16 19 2 0 3 114 .070
F 92 Ryan Johansen 68 14 22 36 -5 45 3 1 2 101 .139
F 13 Nick Bonino 67 18 17 35 17 16 1 0 3 104 .173
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 64 15 19 34 4 14 2 2 1 136 .110
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 68 8 25 33 -1 32 0 1 2 154 .052
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 66 10 21 31 10 10 0 0 1 122 .082
F 15 Craig Smith 69 18 13 31 18 34 4 0 2 184 .098
F 8 Kyle Turris 62 9 22 31 -9 22 2 0 4 88 .102
F 64 Mikael Granlund 63 17 13 30 -4 28 4 1 4 130 .131
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 57 15 13 28 -4 26 4 0 1 127 .118
F 10 Colton Sissons 57 9 6 15 -2 20 0 1 2 52 .173
F 51 Austin Watson 53 6 8 14 -9 65 0 0 1 50 .120
D 57 Dante Fabbro 64 5 6 11 -7 38 1 0 0 92 .054
F 42 Colin Blackwell 27 3 7 10 7 10 0 0 0 31 .097
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 60 0 8 8 6 35 0 0 0 44 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 21 2 4 6 1 9 0 0 0 25 .080
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 28 1 4 5 -1 34 0 0 0 20 .050
D 7 Yannick Weber 41 1 2 3 -1 14 0 0 1 45 .022
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
D 22 Korbinian Holzer 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 69 212 350 562 38 618 39 6 32 2287 .093
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 214 360 574 -63 658 51 8 31 2157 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
74 Juuse Saros 40 2176 2.7 17 12 4 4 98 1142 0.914 0 0 0
35 Pekka Rinne 36 1987 3.17 18 14 4 3 105 1004 0.895 1 2 0
TEAM TOTALS 69 4195 2.94 35 26 8 7 203 2146 .901 212 350 618
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 4195 2.96 34 28 7 2 204 2279 .907 214 360 658