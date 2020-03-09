Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 68 16 47 63 20 41 4 0 1 256 .063
F 9 Filip Forsberg 62 19 26 45 -8 27 6 0 1 193 .098
F 95 Matt Duchene 65 13 29 42 -4 24 5 0 1 136 .096
D 4 Ryan Ellis 48 8 29 37 14 17 2 0 3 111 .072
F 13 Nick Bonino 66 18 17 35 17 16 1 0 3 104 .173
F 92 Ryan Johansen 67 13 22 35 -5 45 3 1 2 98 .133
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 67 8 25 33 -1 32 0 1 2 152 .053
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 63 14 19 33 3 14 2 2 1 134 .104
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 65 10 21 31 10 10 0 0 1 121 .083
F 64 Mikael Granlund 62 17 13 30 -3 28 4 1 4 129 .132
F 15 Craig Smith 68 18 12 30 18 34 4 0 2 181 .099
F 8 Kyle Turris 61 9 21 30 -10 22 2 0 4 87 .103
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 56 15 12 27 -4 26 4 0 1 121 .124
F 10 Colton Sissons 56 9 6 15 -2 20 0 1 2 51 .176
F 51 Austin Watson 53 6 8 14 -9 65 0 0 1 50 .120
D 57 Dante Fabbro 63 5 6 11 -7 38 1 0 0 91 .055
F 42 Colin Blackwell 27 3 7 10 7 10 0 0 0 31 .097
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 60 0 8 8 6 35 0 0 0 44 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 20 2 4 6 0 9 0 0 0 24 .083
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 27 1 4 5 0 34 0 0 0 19 .053
D 7 Yannick Weber 41 1 2 3 -1 14 0 0 1 45 .022
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
D 22 Korbinian Holzer 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 68 208 343 551 33 614 38 6 31 2251 .092
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 212 356 568 -58 650 51 8 31 2123 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
74 Juuse Saros 39 2116 2.72 16 12 4 4 96 1108 0.913 0 0 0
35 Pekka Rinne 36 1987 3.17 18 14 4 3 105 1004 0.895 1 2 0
TEAM TOTALS 68 4135 2.96 34 26 8 7 201 2112 .900 208 343 614
OPPONENT TOTALS 68 4135 2.94 34 27 7 2 200 2243 .908 212 356 650