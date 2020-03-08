https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15114893.php
Nashville Predators Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|68
|16
|47
|63
|20
|41
|4
|0
|1
|256
|.063
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|62
|19
|26
|45
|-8
|27
|6
|0
|1
|193
|.098
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|65
|13
|29
|42
|-4
|24
|5
|0
|1
|136
|.096
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|48
|8
|29
|37
|14
|17
|2
|0
|3
|111
|.072
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|66
|18
|17
|35
|17
|16
|1
|0
|3
|104
|.173
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|67
|13
|22
|35
|-5
|45
|3
|1
|2
|98
|.133
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|67
|8
|25
|33
|-1
|32
|0
|1
|2
|152
|.053
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|63
|14
|19
|33
|3
|14
|2
|2
|1
|134
|.104
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|65
|10
|21
|31
|10
|10
|0
|0
|1
|121
|.083
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|62
|17
|13
|30
|-3
|28
|4
|1
|4
|129
|.132
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|68
|18
|12
|30
|18
|34
|4
|0
|2
|181
|.099
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|61
|9
|21
|30
|-10
|22
|2
|0
|4
|87
|.103
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|56
|15
|12
|27
|-4
|26
|4
|0
|1
|121
|.124
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|56
|9
|6
|15
|-2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|51
|.176
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|53
|6
|8
|14
|-9
|65
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.120
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|63
|5
|6
|11
|-7
|38
|1
|0
|0
|91
|.055
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|27
|3
|7
|10
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|60
|0
|8
|8
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|20
|2
|4
|6
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.083
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|27
|1
|4
|5
|0
|34
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|41
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.022
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|22
|Korbinian Holzer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|208
|343
|551
|33
|614
|38
|6
|31
|2251
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|212
|356
|568
|-58
|650
|51
|8
|31
|2123
|.100
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|39
|2116
|2.72
|16
|12
|4
|4
|96
|1108
|0.913
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|36
|1987
|3.17
|18
|14
|4
|3
|105
|1004
|0.895
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4135
|2.96
|34
|26
|8
|7
|201
|2112
|.900
|208
|343
|614
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4135
|2.94
|34
|27
|7
|2
|200
|2243
|.908
|212
|356
|650
View Comments