THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 67 16 47 63 20 39 4 0 1 254 .063
F 9 Filip Forsberg 61 19 26 45 -8 27 6 0 1 188 .101
F 95 Matt Duchene 64 13 28 41 -4 24 5 0 1 134 .097
D 4 Ryan Ellis 47 7 29 36 14 17 1 0 2 109 .064
F 13 Nick Bonino 65 18 17 35 17 16 1 0 3 104 .173
F 92 Ryan Johansen 66 13 22 35 -5 45 3 1 2 98 .133
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 66 8 25 33 -1 32 0 1 2 149 .054
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 62 14 19 33 3 14 2 2 1 132 .106
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 64 10 21 31 10 10 0 0 1 120 .083
F 64 Mikael Granlund 61 17 13 30 -3 28 4 1 4 128 .133
F 15 Craig Smith 67 18 12 30 18 34 4 0 2 178 .101
F 8 Kyle Turris 60 9 21 30 -10 22 2 0 4 87 .103
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 55 15 11 26 -4 26 4 0 1 120 .125
F 10 Colton Sissons 55 9 6 15 -2 20 0 1 2 51 .176
F 51 Austin Watson 53 6 8 14 -9 65 0 0 1 50 .120
D 57 Dante Fabbro 62 5 6 11 -7 38 1 0 0 90 .056
F 42 Colin Blackwell 27 3 7 10 7 10 0 0 0 31 .097
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 60 0 8 8 6 35 0 0 0 44 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 19 2 4 6 0 7 0 0 0 24 .083
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 26 1 4 5 0 32 0 0 0 19 .053
D 7 Yannick Weber 41 1 2 3 -1 14 0 0 1 45 .022
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
D 22 Korbinian Holzer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 67 207 341 548 33 606 37 6 30 2228 .093
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 212 356 568 -58 642 51 8 31 2086 .102

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
74 Juuse Saros 38 2056 2.8 15 12 4 3 96 1071 0.91 0 0 0
35 Pekka Rinne 36 1987 3.17 18 14 4 3 105 1004 0.895 1 2 0
TEAM TOTALS 67 4075 3.0 33 26 8 6 201 2075 .898 207 341 606
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 4075 2.97 34 26 7 2 199 2220 .907 212 356 642