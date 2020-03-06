https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15110604.php
Nashville Predators Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|67
|16
|47
|63
|20
|39
|4
|0
|1
|254
|.063
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|61
|19
|26
|45
|-8
|27
|6
|0
|1
|188
|.101
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|64
|13
|28
|41
|-4
|24
|5
|0
|1
|134
|.097
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|47
|7
|29
|36
|14
|17
|1
|0
|2
|109
|.064
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|65
|18
|17
|35
|17
|16
|1
|0
|3
|104
|.173
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|66
|13
|22
|35
|-5
|45
|3
|1
|2
|98
|.133
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|66
|8
|25
|33
|-1
|32
|0
|1
|2
|149
|.054
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|62
|14
|19
|33
|3
|14
|2
|2
|1
|132
|.106
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|64
|10
|21
|31
|10
|10
|0
|0
|1
|120
|.083
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|61
|17
|13
|30
|-3
|28
|4
|1
|4
|128
|.133
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|67
|18
|12
|30
|18
|34
|4
|0
|2
|178
|.101
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|60
|9
|21
|30
|-10
|22
|2
|0
|4
|87
|.103
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|55
|15
|11
|26
|-4
|26
|4
|0
|1
|120
|.125
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|55
|9
|6
|15
|-2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|51
|.176
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|53
|6
|8
|14
|-9
|65
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.120
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|62
|5
|6
|11
|-7
|38
|1
|0
|0
|90
|.056
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|27
|3
|7
|10
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|60
|0
|8
|8
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|19
|2
|4
|6
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.083
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|26
|1
|4
|5
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|41
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.022
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|22
|Korbinian Holzer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|207
|341
|548
|33
|606
|37
|6
|30
|2228
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|212
|356
|568
|-58
|642
|51
|8
|31
|2086
|.102
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|38
|2056
|2.8
|15
|12
|4
|3
|96
|1071
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|36
|1987
|3.17
|18
|14
|4
|3
|105
|1004
|0.895
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4075
|3.0
|33
|26
|8
|6
|201
|2075
|.898
|207
|341
|606
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4075
|2.97
|34
|26
|7
|2
|199
|2220
|.907
|212
|356
|642
View Comments