Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|66
|16
|46
|62
|20
|39
|4
|0
|1
|246
|.065
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|60
|18
|26
|44
|-8
|27
|5
|0
|0
|185
|.097
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|63
|12
|28
|40
|-4
|24
|4
|0
|1
|132
|.091
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|46
|7
|29
|36
|14
|17
|1
|0
|2
|109
|.064
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|64
|18
|17
|35
|17
|16
|1
|0
|3
|103
|.175
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|65
|13
|22
|35
|-5
|45
|3
|1
|2
|96
|.135
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|65
|8
|25
|33
|-1
|32
|0
|1
|2
|147
|.054
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|61
|14
|18
|32
|3
|14
|2
|2
|1
|130
|.108
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|63
|10
|21
|31
|10
|8
|0
|0
|1
|120
|.083
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|60
|17
|13
|30
|-3
|28
|4
|1
|4
|128
|.133
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|66
|18
|12
|30
|18
|34
|4
|0
|2
|175
|.103
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|59
|9
|20
|29
|-10
|22
|2
|0
|4
|85
|.106
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|54
|15
|10
|25
|-4
|22
|4
|0
|1
|119
|.126
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|54
|9
|6
|15
|-2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|51
|.176
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|53
|6
|8
|14
|-9
|65
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.120
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|61
|5
|6
|11
|-7
|38
|1
|0
|0
|88
|.057
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|27
|3
|7
|10
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|60
|0
|8
|8
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|18
|2
|4
|6
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|25
|1
|4
|5
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|41
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.022
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|205
|337
|542
|33
|598
|35
|6
|29
|2196
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|212
|356
|568
|-58
|634
|51
|8
|31
|2053
|.103
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|74
|Juuse Saros
|37
|1996
|2.88
|14
|12
|4
|2
|96
|1038
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|36
|1987
|3.17
|18
|14
|4
|3
|105
|1004
|0.895
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|4015
|3.05
|32
|26
|8
|5
|201
|2042
|.897
|205
|337
|598
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|4015
|2.98
|34
|25
|7
|2
|197
|2188
|.907
|212
|356
|634
