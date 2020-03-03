https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15101481.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|65
|16
|45
|61
|20
|39
|4
|0
|1
|240
|.067
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|59
|18
|25
|43
|-7
|27
|5
|0
|0
|184
|.098
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|62
|12
|28
|40
|-3
|24
|4
|0
|1
|132
|.091
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|45
|7
|29
|36
|15
|15
|1
|0
|2
|106
|.066
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|63
|18
|17
|35
|17
|16
|1
|0
|3
|100
|.180
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|65
|13
|22
|35
|-5
|45
|3
|1
|2
|96
|.135
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|64
|8
|25
|33
|1
|32
|0
|1
|2
|146
|.055
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|60
|14
|18
|32
|3
|14
|2
|2
|1
|129
|.109
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|62
|10
|21
|31
|10
|8
|0
|0
|1
|117
|.085
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|59
|17
|13
|30
|-1
|24
|4
|1
|4
|126
|.135
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|65
|17
|12
|29
|18
|32
|3
|0
|2
|167
|.102
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|58
|9
|20
|29
|-8
|22
|2
|0
|4
|81
|.111
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|53
|15
|10
|25
|-4
|22
|4
|0
|1
|115
|.130
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|53
|9
|6
|15
|-1
|20
|0
|1
|2
|51
|.176
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|52
|6
|8
|14
|-8
|65
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|60
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|36
|1
|0
|0
|88
|.057
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|27
|3
|7
|10
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|60
|0
|8
|8
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|24
|1
|4
|5
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|40
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.023
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|204
|335
|539
|48
|584
|34
|6
|29
|2158
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|209
|352
|561
|-73
|624
|51
|8
|30
|2020
|.103
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|36
|1987
|3.17
|18
|14
|4
|3
|105
|1004
|0.895
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|36
|1939
|2.88
|14
|11
|4
|2
|93
|1005
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3955
|3.05
|32
|25
|8
|5
|198
|2009
|.897
|204
|335
|584
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3955
|3.02
|33
|25
|7
|2
|196
|2150
|.905
|209
|352
|624
