THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 65 16 45 61 20 39 4 0 1 240 .067
F 9 Filip Forsberg 59 18 25 43 -7 27 5 0 0 184 .098
F 95 Matt Duchene 62 12 28 40 -3 24 4 0 1 132 .091
D 4 Ryan Ellis 45 7 29 36 15 15 1 0 2 106 .066
F 13 Nick Bonino 63 18 17 35 17 16 1 0 3 100 .180
F 92 Ryan Johansen 65 13 22 35 -5 45 3 1 2 96 .135
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 64 8 25 33 1 32 0 1 2 146 .055
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 60 14 18 32 3 14 2 2 1 129 .109
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 62 10 21 31 10 8 0 0 1 117 .085
F 64 Mikael Granlund 59 17 13 30 -1 24 4 1 4 126 .135
F 15 Craig Smith 65 17 12 29 18 32 3 0 2 167 .102
F 8 Kyle Turris 58 9 20 29 -8 22 2 0 4 81 .111
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 53 15 10 25 -4 22 4 0 1 115 .130
F 10 Colton Sissons 53 9 6 15 -1 20 0 1 2 51 .176
F 51 Austin Watson 52 6 8 14 -8 65 0 0 1 49 .122
D 57 Dante Fabbro 60 5 6 11 -5 36 1 0 0 88 .057
F 42 Colin Blackwell 27 3 7 10 7 10 0 0 0 31 .097
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 60 0 8 8 6 35 0 0 0 44 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 24 1 4 5 1 32 0 0 0 19 .053
D 7 Yannick Weber 40 1 2 3 -1 12 0 0 1 44 .023
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 65 204 335 539 48 584 34 6 29 2158 .095
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 209 352 561 -73 624 51 8 30 2020 .103

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 36 1987 3.17 18 14 4 3 105 1004 0.895 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 36 1939 2.88 14 11 4 2 93 1005 0.907 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 65 3955 3.05 32 25 8 5 198 2009 .897 204 335 584
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 3955 3.02 33 25 7 2 196 2150 .905 209 352 624