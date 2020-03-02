Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 64 15 45 60 21 39 4 0 1 237 .063
F 9 Filip Forsberg 58 18 25 43 -6 27 5 0 0 183 .098
F 95 Matt Duchene 61 12 27 39 -2 24 4 0 1 131 .092
D 4 Ryan Ellis 44 7 29 36 17 15 1 0 2 105 .067
F 92 Ryan Johansen 64 13 22 35 -4 45 3 1 2 95 .137
F 13 Nick Bonino 62 17 17 34 19 16 1 0 3 98 .173
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 63 8 25 33 4 30 0 1 2 144 .056
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 59 13 18 31 3 14 2 2 1 124 .105
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 61 10 20 30 11 8 0 0 1 115 .087
F 64 Mikael Granlund 58 17 12 29 0 24 4 1 4 124 .137
F 15 Craig Smith 64 17 11 28 19 32 3 0 2 164 .104
F 8 Kyle Turris 57 9 19 28 -8 22 2 0 4 79 .114
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 52 15 10 25 -3 22 4 0 1 113 .133
F 10 Colton Sissons 52 9 6 15 0 20 0 1 2 51 .176
F 51 Austin Watson 52 6 8 14 -8 65 0 0 1 49 .122
D 57 Dante Fabbro 59 5 6 11 -4 36 1 0 0 86 .058
F 42 Colin Blackwell 26 3 7 10 9 10 0 0 0 30 .100
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 59 0 8 8 6 35 0 0 0 44 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 23 1 4 5 2 32 0 0 0 19 .053
D 7 Yannick Weber 40 1 2 3 -1 12 0 0 1 44 .023
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 64 201 330 531 68 582 34 6 29 2128 .094
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 201 337 538 -93 620 50 8 29 1985 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 35 1937 3.0 18 13 4 3 97 973 0.9 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 35 1929 2.89 14 11 4 2 93 1001 0.907 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 64 3895 2.97 32 24 8 5 190 1974 .899 201 330 582
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 3895 3.02 32 25 7 2 193 2120 .906 201 337 620