https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15096616.php
Nashville Predators Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|64
|15
|45
|60
|21
|39
|4
|0
|1
|237
|.063
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|58
|18
|25
|43
|-6
|27
|5
|0
|0
|183
|.098
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|61
|12
|27
|39
|-2
|24
|4
|0
|1
|131
|.092
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|44
|7
|29
|36
|17
|15
|1
|0
|2
|105
|.067
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|64
|13
|22
|35
|-4
|45
|3
|1
|2
|95
|.137
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|62
|17
|17
|34
|19
|16
|1
|0
|3
|98
|.173
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|63
|8
|25
|33
|4
|30
|0
|1
|2
|144
|.056
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|59
|13
|18
|31
|3
|14
|2
|2
|1
|124
|.105
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|61
|10
|20
|30
|11
|8
|0
|0
|1
|115
|.087
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|58
|17
|12
|29
|0
|24
|4
|1
|4
|124
|.137
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|64
|17
|11
|28
|19
|32
|3
|0
|2
|164
|.104
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|57
|9
|19
|28
|-8
|22
|2
|0
|4
|79
|.114
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|52
|15
|10
|25
|-3
|22
|4
|0
|1
|113
|.133
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|52
|9
|6
|15
|0
|20
|0
|1
|2
|51
|.176
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|52
|6
|8
|14
|-8
|65
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|59
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|36
|1
|0
|0
|86
|.058
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|26
|3
|7
|10
|9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.100
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|59
|0
|8
|8
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|23
|1
|4
|5
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|40
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.023
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|201
|330
|531
|68
|582
|34
|6
|29
|2128
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|201
|337
|538
|-93
|620
|50
|8
|29
|1985
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|35
|1937
|3.0
|18
|13
|4
|3
|97
|973
|0.9
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|35
|1929
|2.89
|14
|11
|4
|2
|93
|1001
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|3895
|2.97
|32
|24
|8
|5
|190
|1974
|.899
|201
|330
|582
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|3895
|3.02
|32
|25
|7
|2
|193
|2120
|.906
|201
|337
|620
View Comments