THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 63 15 43 58 20 39 4 0 1 231 .065
F 9 Filip Forsberg 57 18 25 43 -5 27 5 0 0 179 .101
F 95 Matt Duchene 60 12 27 39 -3 22 4 0 1 130 .092
F 92 Ryan Johansen 63 13 22 35 -3 45 3 1 2 95 .137
F 13 Nick Bonino 61 17 17 34 19 16 1 0 3 97 .175
D 4 Ryan Ellis 43 7 27 34 16 13 1 0 2 103 .068
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 62 8 25 33 6 30 0 1 2 140 .057
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 60 10 20 30 11 8 0 0 1 114 .088
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 58 12 18 30 2 14 2 2 1 123 .098
F 64 Mikael Granlund 57 17 12 29 2 24 4 1 4 120 .142
F 15 Craig Smith 63 17 11 28 19 32 3 0 2 163 .104
F 8 Kyle Turris 56 9 19 28 -6 22 2 0 4 78 .115
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 51 14 10 24 -4 22 4 0 1 109 .128
F 10 Colton Sissons 51 9 6 15 0 20 0 1 2 51 .176
F 51 Austin Watson 52 6 8 14 -8 65 0 0 1 49 .122
D 57 Dante Fabbro 58 5 6 11 -4 34 1 0 0 86 .058
F 42 Colin Blackwell 25 3 7 10 10 8 0 0 0 30 .100
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 58 0 8 8 6 35 0 0 0 43 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 22 1 4 5 4 32 0 0 0 18 .056
D 7 Yannick Weber 40 1 2 3 -1 12 0 0 1 44 .023
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 63 199 326 525 74 574 34 6 29 2096 .095
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 198 333 531 -98 614 50 8 28 1954 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 35 1937 3.0 18 13 4 3 97 973 0.9 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 34 1869 2.92 14 10 4 2 91 971 0.906 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 63 3835 2.98 32 23 8 5 188 1944 .899 199 326 574
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 3835 3.03 31 25 7 2 191 2088 .905 198 333 614