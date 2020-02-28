https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15092179.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|63
|15
|43
|58
|20
|39
|4
|0
|1
|231
|.065
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|57
|18
|25
|43
|-5
|27
|5
|0
|0
|179
|.101
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|60
|12
|27
|39
|-3
|22
|4
|0
|1
|130
|.092
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|63
|13
|22
|35
|-3
|45
|3
|1
|2
|95
|.137
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|61
|17
|17
|34
|19
|16
|1
|0
|3
|97
|.175
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|7
|27
|34
|16
|13
|1
|0
|2
|103
|.068
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|62
|8
|25
|33
|6
|30
|0
|1
|2
|140
|.057
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|60
|10
|20
|30
|11
|8
|0
|0
|1
|114
|.088
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|58
|12
|18
|30
|2
|14
|2
|2
|1
|123
|.098
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|57
|17
|12
|29
|2
|24
|4
|1
|4
|120
|.142
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|63
|17
|11
|28
|19
|32
|3
|0
|2
|163
|.104
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|56
|9
|19
|28
|-6
|22
|2
|0
|4
|78
|.115
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|51
|14
|10
|24
|-4
|22
|4
|0
|1
|109
|.128
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|51
|9
|6
|15
|0
|20
|0
|1
|2
|51
|.176
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|52
|6
|8
|14
|-8
|65
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|58
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|34
|1
|0
|0
|86
|.058
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|25
|3
|7
|10
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.100
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|58
|0
|8
|8
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|22
|1
|4
|5
|4
|32
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|40
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.023
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|199
|326
|525
|74
|574
|34
|6
|29
|2096
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|198
|333
|531
|-98
|614
|50
|8
|28
|1954
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|35
|1937
|3.0
|18
|13
|4
|3
|97
|973
|0.9
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|34
|1869
|2.92
|14
|10
|4
|2
|91
|971
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3835
|2.98
|32
|23
|8
|5
|188
|1944
|.899
|199
|326
|574
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3835
|3.03
|31
|25
|7
|2
|191
|2088
|.905
|198
|333
|614
