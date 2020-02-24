https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15079632.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 24, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|61
|14
|43
|57
|21
|35
|4
|0
|1
|224
|.063
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|55
|18
|24
|42
|-5
|27
|5
|0
|0
|172
|.105
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|58
|12
|26
|38
|-4
|22
|4
|0
|1
|128
|.094
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|59
|17
|17
|34
|19
|16
|1
|0
|3
|96
|.177
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|61
|13
|21
|34
|-3
|45
|3
|1
|2
|93
|.140
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|60
|8
|24
|32
|4
|30
|0
|1
|2
|133
|.060
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|58
|10
|20
|30
|12
|8
|0
|0
|1
|113
|.088
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|41
|6
|23
|29
|17
|13
|0
|0
|2
|96
|.063
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|56
|12
|17
|29
|2
|14
|2
|2
|1
|119
|.101
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|61
|17
|11
|28
|20
|32
|3
|0
|2
|157
|.108
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|54
|9
|19
|28
|-5
|22
|2
|0
|4
|74
|.122
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|55
|15
|11
|26
|2
|24
|4
|1
|3
|114
|.132
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|49
|13
|10
|23
|-4
|22
|3
|0
|0
|105
|.124
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|49
|8
|6
|14
|-1
|20
|0
|1
|2
|49
|.163
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|52
|6
|8
|14
|-8
|65
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|56
|5
|6
|11
|-3
|34
|1
|0
|0
|83
|.060
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|56
|0
|8
|8
|7
|35
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.000
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|23
|2
|5
|7
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.080
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|20
|1
|3
|4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|40
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.023
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|192
|313
|505
|75
|568
|32
|6
|27
|2025
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|193
|325
|518
|-100
|602
|50
|8
|28
|1880
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|35
|1937
|3.0
|18
|13
|4
|3
|97
|973
|0.9
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|32
|1748
|2.95
|12
|10
|4
|2
|86
|897
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|3714
|3.0
|30
|23
|8
|5
|183
|1870
|.897
|192
|313
|568
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|3714
|3.02
|31
|24
|6
|2
|184
|2017
|.905
|193
|325
|602
