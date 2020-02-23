Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 23, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 61 14 43 57 21 35 4 0 1 224 .063
F 9 Filip Forsberg 55 18 24 42 -5 27 5 0 0 172 .105
F 95 Matt Duchene 58 12 26 38 -4 22 4 0 1 128 .094
F 13 Nick Bonino 59 17 17 34 19 16 1 0 3 96 .177
F 92 Ryan Johansen 61 13 21 34 -3 45 3 1 2 93 .140
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 60 8 24 32 4 30 0 1 2 133 .060
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 58 10 20 30 12 8 0 0 1 113 .088
D 4 Ryan Ellis 41 6 23 29 17 13 0 0 2 96 .063
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 56 12 17 29 2 14 2 2 1 119 .101
F 15 Craig Smith 61 17 11 28 20 32 3 0 2 157 .108
F 8 Kyle Turris 54 9 19 28 -5 22 2 0 4 74 .122
F 64 Mikael Granlund 55 15 11 26 2 24 4 1 3 114 .132
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 49 13 10 23 -4 22 3 0 0 105 .124
F 10 Colton Sissons 49 8 6 14 -1 20 0 1 2 49 .163
F 51 Austin Watson 52 6 8 14 -8 65 0 0 1 49 .122
D 57 Dante Fabbro 56 5 6 11 -3 34 1 0 0 83 .060
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 56 0 8 8 7 35 0 0 0 42 .000
F 42 Colin Blackwell 23 2 5 7 9 8 0 0 0 25 .080
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 20 1 3 4 3 30 0 0 0 16 .063
D 7 Yannick Weber 40 1 2 3 -1 12 0 0 1 44 .023
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 61 192 313 505 75 568 32 6 27 2025 .095
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 193 325 518 -100 602 50 8 28 1880 .103

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 35 1937 3.0 18 13 4 3 97 973 0.9 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 32 1748 2.95 12 10 4 2 86 897 0.904 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 61 3714 3.0 30 23 8 5 183 1870 .897 192 313 568
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 3714 3.02 31 24 6 2 184 2017 .905 193 325 602