THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19, 2020

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 59 14 43 57 21 35 4 0 1 213 .066
F 9 Filip Forsberg 53 18 22 40 -6 25 5 0 0 167 .108
F 95 Matt Duchene 56 12 26 38 -3 20 4 0 1 125 .096
F 13 Nick Bonino 59 17 17 34 19 16 1 0 3 96 .177
F 92 Ryan Johansen 59 12 21 33 -3 43 3 1 2 88 .136
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 58 7 24 31 3 30 0 1 2 131 .053
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 56 10 19 29 12 8 0 0 1 106 .094
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 54 12 17 29 2 14 2 2 1 116 .103
D 4 Ryan Ellis 39 6 22 28 15 13 0 0 2 90 .067
F 15 Craig Smith 59 17 11 28 20 32 3 0 2 147 .116
F 8 Kyle Turris 52 9 19 28 -5 22 2 0 4 71 .127
F 64 Mikael Granlund 53 14 11 25 0 24 4 1 3 107 .131
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 47 13 10 23 -2 18 3 0 0 103 .126
F 51 Austin Watson 50 6 8 14 -8 65 0 0 1 47 .128
F 10 Colton Sissons 47 7 6 13 -3 18 0 1 2 43 .163
D 57 Dante Fabbro 54 5 6 11 -4 34 1 0 0 80 .063
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 55 0 8 8 7 35 0 0 0 42 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 17 2 4 6 1 7 0 0 0 23 .087
F 42 Colin Blackwell 21 2 3 5 7 8 0 0 0 22 .091
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 18 1 3 4 3 30 0 0 0 15 .067
D 7 Yannick Weber 39 1 2 3 0 12 0 0 1 44 .023
D 52 Matt Irwin 27 0 2 2 -8 11 0 0 0 40 .000
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 59 188 307 495 68 556 32 6 27 1946 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 188 316 504 -93 590 48 8 27 1799 .105

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 34 1873 3.04 18 13 3 3 95 935 0.898 1 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 31 1683 2.96 11 10 4 2 83 854 0.903 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 59 3585 3.02 29 23 7 5 178 1789 .895 188 307 556
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 3585 3.05 30 24 5 2 180 1938 .903 188 316 590