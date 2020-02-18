https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-15064337.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 18, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|58
|14
|43
|57
|22
|35
|4
|0
|1
|208
|.067
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|52
|18
|22
|40
|-5
|25
|5
|0
|0
|164
|.110
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|55
|12
|26
|38
|-2
|20
|4
|0
|1
|124
|.097
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|58
|17
|17
|34
|20
|16
|1
|0
|3
|96
|.177
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|58
|11
|21
|32
|-3
|43
|3
|1
|2
|84
|.131
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|57
|7
|24
|31
|3
|30
|0
|1
|2
|125
|.056
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|55
|10
|19
|29
|13
|8
|0
|0
|1
|104
|.096
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|53
|12
|17
|29
|2
|14
|2
|2
|1
|116
|.103
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|58
|17
|11
|28
|21
|32
|3
|0
|2
|144
|.118
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|51
|9
|19
|28
|-4
|20
|2
|0
|4
|70
|.129
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|52
|14
|10
|24
|0
|24
|4
|1
|3
|107
|.131
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|46
|13
|10
|23
|-2
|18
|3
|0
|0
|101
|.129
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|49
|6
|8
|14
|-8
|65
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.130
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|46
|7
|6
|13
|-3
|18
|0
|1
|2
|43
|.163
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|53
|5
|6
|11
|-3
|34
|1
|0
|0
|80
|.063
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|54
|0
|8
|8
|8
|35
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.000
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|17
|2
|4
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|21
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|17
|1
|2
|3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|38
|1
|2
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.023
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|27
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|187
|305
|492
|78
|550
|32
|6
|27
|1917
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|184
|310
|494
|-103
|582
|47
|8
|26
|1769
|.104
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|34
|1873
|3.04
|18
|13
|3
|3
|95
|935
|0.898
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|30
|1623
|2.92
|11
|9
|4
|2
|79
|824
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|3525
|3.0
|29
|22
|7
|5
|174
|1759
|.896
|187
|305
|550
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|3525
|3.09
|29
|24
|5
|2
|179
|1909
|.902
|184
|310
|582
